Playing India gives South Africa players chance to show skills ahead of IPL 2025 auction: Markram

South Africans already retained for next year’s IPL, expected to be played from late March to late May, are Heinrich Klaasen at Sunrisers Hyderabad and Tristan Stubbs at Delhi Capitals.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 17:39 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: South Africa cricket player Aiden Markram play a shot during the match between Pakistan vs South Africa at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa cricket player Aiden Markram play a shot during the match between Pakistan vs South Africa at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: South Africa cricket player Aiden Markram play a shot during the match between Pakistan vs South Africa at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

A four-match T20 series against India comes at an opportune time for South Africa’s cricketers as it provides an additional stage to highlight their skills before the Indian Premier League auction later this month, said captain Aiden Markram.

South African cricketers have been dotted around IPL franchises over the years but those who have not secured contracts can enhance their chances of being hired for next yea’s competition if they impress when the two countries meet in their week-long series, starting in Durban on Friday.

“As we all know, a lot of things can fall into place for players and we’re fortunate that we play in a series against (India) pretty much just before the auction happens,” Markram told a press conference on Thursday.

“So that would pretty much be the bonus of doing well, firstly, collectively and for the individuals that put their hands up.

READ MORE | IPL 2025 Retained Players List: Full squads of all 10 teams after retention announcement

“I don’t think it’s your motivation to do well when you play for your country but it’s the bonus that potentially could follow.”

The IPL and other T20 competitions worldwide have proven a lucrative revenue source for cricketers.

“In the camp, I don’t think there’s been many discussions along those lines. But again, if guys put the hands up, do well, and it leads to more, I would certainly be really chuffed for them,” Markram added.

South Africans already retained for next year’s IPL, expected to be played from late March to late May, are Heinrich Klaasen at Sunrisers Hyderabad and Tristan Stubbs at Delhi Capitals, while 91 South Africans have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

With each franchise able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, 204 slots will be up for grabs at the auction.

