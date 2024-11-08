 />
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Australia drops teen Irankunda, recalls experienced campaigners

Published : Nov 08, 2024 09:34 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
infoIcon

Australia’s Nestory Irankunda in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Australia coach Tony Popovic has dropped teenager Nestory Irankunda and called up experienced campaigners Rhyan Grant, Milos Degenek and Martin Boyle for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Bayern Munich forward Irankunda, one of Australia’s most exciting young talents, started the 3-1 win over China and was on the bench when the Socceroos earned a 1-1 draw in Japan last month.

Those results sent Australia into second place in Group C behind the Samurai Blue, a place it will be looking to cement when it takes on the third-placed Saudis in Melbourne on Thursday and fourth-placed Bahrain in Riffa five days later.

READ | Europa League 2024-25: Poor first half cost Spurs at Galatasaray, says Postecoglou

Defensive midfielder Keanu Baccus has been axed along with 18-year-old Irankunda, however, with 33-year-old right back Grant, 31-year-old winger Boyle and 30-year-old Degenek among eight fresh faces in the squad.

Grant won the last of his 21 caps in early 2022 and Boyle, who was cruelly robbed of his chance to play at the 2022 World Cup by a knee injury, returns after a brief absence caused by a wrist injury.

“I honestly didn’t see this coming, but I’m absolutely delighted,” Grant said in a news release.

“I’m ready to fight tooth and nail, if called upon, to ensure Australia is in a fantastic qualification position following these two games.”

Anthony Caceres was one of three players earning a first Socceroos call-up along with youngsters Hayden Matthews and Max Balard, handing the creative midfielder a chance to win his first cap at the age of 32.

The top two from Group C will book a spot at the 2026 finals in North America, while the third and fourth placed teams will move on to another round of qualifying.

“We’re in the early stages of this journey as a group and we’ll continue to implement the style of play that will be the foundation of our success throughout this cycle,” Popovic said.

Squad: Maty Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Rhyan Grant, Hayden Matthews, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Max Balard, Anthony Caceres, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Aiden O’Neill, Patrick Yazbek, Brandon Borrello, Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin, Nishan Velupillay, Kusini Yengi. 

