Tim Paine appointed head coach for Prime Minister’s XI against India

Cricket Australia on Friday announced former Australian cricketer Tim Paine as the head coach of the Prime Minister’s XI team for the match against India at Manuka Oval, starting November 30.

Paine will be supported by Canberra locals Erin Osborne and Jason McNally.

The 39-year-old captained the Australian Test team from 2018 – 2021. A right-hand top order batter and wicket-keeper, Paine was an integral part of Australian cricket. Paine captained Australia after taking over from Steve Smith following the ball tampering controversy against South Africa in 2018.

READ | WI vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Alzarri Joseph suspended for two matches after on-field argument with Shai Hope

“I think for a young coach like myself, any chance that you get to lead a team is a great opportunity, so I am looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to working with some of our most talented young cricketers around Australia as well so, it will be good fun.” Paine told Cricket ACT.

After suffering a heavy defeat to New Zealand, India will be eager to bounce back and redeem itself.

The match will be held ahead of the Second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series at Adelaide Oval, starting on December 6.