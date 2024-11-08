 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tim Paine appointed head coach for Prime Minister’s XI against India

Cricket Australia on Friday announced former Australian cricketer Tim Paine as the head coach of the Prime Minister’s XI team for the match against India at Manuka Oval, starting November 30.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 10:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Tim Paine captained the Australian Test team from 2018 – 2021
File Photo: Tim Paine captained the Australian Test team from 2018 – 2021 | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: Tim Paine captained the Australian Test team from 2018 – 2021 | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Cricket Australia on Friday announced former Australian cricketer Tim Paine as the head coach of the Prime Minister’s XI team for the match against India at Manuka Oval, starting November 30.

Paine will be supported by Canberra locals Erin Osborne and Jason McNally.

The 39-year-old captained the Australian Test team from 2018 – 2021. A right-hand top order batter and wicket-keeper, Paine was an integral part of Australian cricket. Paine captained Australia after taking over from Steve Smith following the ball tampering controversy against South Africa in 2018.

READ | WI vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Alzarri Joseph suspended for two matches after on-field argument with Shai Hope

“I think for a young coach like myself, any chance that you get to lead a team is a great opportunity, so I am looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to working with some of our most talented young cricketers around Australia as well so, it will be good fun.” Paine told Cricket ACT.

After suffering a heavy defeat to New Zealand, India will be eager to bounce back and redeem itself.

The match will be held ahead of the Second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series at Adelaide Oval, starting on December 6.

Related Topics

Tim Paine /

Australia /

Cricket Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: IND A 0/0; trails by 62 runs; AUS A 223 all out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tim Paine appointed head coach for Prime Minister’s XI against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Australia drops teen Irankunda, recalls experienced campaigners
    Reuters
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 3: Jammu and Kashmir beats Meghalaya by seven wickets; Assam trails vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Australia five wickets down as Rauf, Afridi wreak havoc
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Tim Paine appointed head coach for Prime Minister’s XI against India
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Australia five wickets down as Rauf, Afridi wreak havoc
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Alzarri Joseph suspended for two matches after on-field argument with Shai Hope
    Reuters
  4. India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: IND v SA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: IND A 0/0; trails by 62 runs; AUS A 223 all out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tim Paine appointed head coach for Prime Minister’s XI against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Australia drops teen Irankunda, recalls experienced campaigners
    Reuters
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 3: Jammu and Kashmir beats Meghalaya by seven wickets; Assam trails vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Australia five wickets down as Rauf, Afridi wreak havoc
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment