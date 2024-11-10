Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE Score, MLS Playoffs: Messi and co. eye Eastern conference semis spot, Lineups out

- November 10, 2024 05:48MATCH PREVIEW
Inter Miami: Callender, Aviles, Martinez, Alba, Redondo, Gomez, Weigandt, Rojas, Cremaschi, Messi (C), Suarez
Atlanta United: Guzan (C), Abram, Williams, Hernandez, Amador, McCarty, Saba, Muyumba, Slisz, Thiare, Miranchuk
When and where will Inter Miami vs Atlanta United kick-off?
The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (6:30 am IST, November 10).
How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in India?
The live broadcast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United will not be telecast on TV in India.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Playoff fixture between Inter Miami and Atlanta United. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the fixture!
