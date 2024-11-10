 />
Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE Score, MLS Playoffs: Messi and co. eye Eastern conference semis spot, Lineups out

MIA vs ATL, Live Score: Follow for live scores, updates and commentary from the MLS match between Inter Miami and Atlanta, happening at the Chase Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Updated : Nov 10, 2024 06:13 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on during the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Eastern Conference semifinal first leg football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United F.
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on during the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Eastern Conference semifinal first leg football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United F. | Photo Credit: CHRIS ARJOON
lightbox-info

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on during the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Eastern Conference semifinal first leg football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United F. | Photo Credit: CHRIS ARJOON

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Atlanta, happening at the Chase Stadium in Miami, Florida.
  • November 10, 2024 05:48
    MATCH PREVIEW

    MLS Cup playoffs: Messi’s Inter Miami to take on Atlanta United for a spot in East Conference semis

    Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to extend their pursuit of a domestic double when they host Atlanta United in the decisive Game 3 of their Round 1 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Playoff series.

  • November 10, 2024 05:33
    Lineups:

    Inter Miami: Callender, Aviles, Martinez, Alba, Redondo, Gomez, Weigandt, Rojas, Cremaschi, Messi (C), Suarez

    Atlanta United: Guzan (C), Abram, Williams, Hernandez, Amador, McCarty, Saba, Muyumba, Slisz, Thiare, Miranchuk

  • November 10, 2024 05:19
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where will Inter Miami vs Atlanta United kick-off?

    The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (6:30 am IST, November 10).

    How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in India?

    The live broadcast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United will not be telecast on TV in India.

  • November 10, 2024 05:04
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Playoff fixture between Inter Miami and Atlanta United. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the fixture!

