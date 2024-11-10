Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE Score, MLS Playoffs: Messi and co. eye Eastern conference semis spot, Lineups out

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will Inter Miami vs Atlanta United kick-off?

The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (6:30 am IST, November 10).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in India?

The live broadcast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United will not be telecast on TV in India.