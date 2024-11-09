 />
Vinicius scores hat-trick to help Real Madrid return to winning ways

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the 34th minute after taking a Jude Bellingham pass in his stride to beat the offside trap and firing an unstoppable strike past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 21:00 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring against Osasuna.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring against Osasuna. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring against Osasuna. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr scored a hat-trick to help the LaLiga champion snap a two-game winless run in all competitions with a commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the 34th minute after taking a Jude Bellingham pass in his stride to beat the offside trap and firing an unstoppable strike past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Bellingham recovered his scoring instinct by netting his first goal of the season with a brilliant finish eight minutes later, lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper to extend Real’s lead.

Vinicius wrapped up the home side’s win with strikes in the 61st and 69th minutes, helping second-placed Real climb to 27 points, six behind leaders Barcelona. Osasuna are fifth on 21 points.

La Liga 2024-25 /

Vinicius Jr /

Real Madrid

