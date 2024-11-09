 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi threatens to quit as home woes continue

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has threatened to quit the Ligue 1 side after its dreadful run at home continued on Friday with a 3-1 loss to AJ Auxerre in a league match at the Stade Velodrome.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 13:14 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has threatened to quit the Ligue 1 side. (File Photo)
Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has threatened to quit the Ligue 1 side. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has threatened to quit the Ligue 1 side. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has threatened to quit the Ligue 1 side after its dreadful run at home continued on Friday with a 3-1 loss to AJ Auxerre in a league match at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille is second in the Ligue 1 standings but has won just one of five home games this season. It has lost its last two matches, conceding three goals in each.

“If I’m the problem, I’m ready to leave. I’ll leave the money and hand back my contract,” De Zerbi, who was appointed coach in June, told reporters after the most recent defeat.

READ | Oceania Football Confederation invites Australian clubs to join new professional league

“I came to Marseille for the Velodrome, to play at the Velodrome. And I can’t get the players to give here what I see in training and in away games. It’s my fault, it’s my responsibility.

“Playing at the Velodrome is a privilege. I want to be able to pass on to the people who work with me what I think about football. And I can’t do that.”

Marseille next travels to face eighth-placed RC Lens on Nov. 23.

Related Topics

Marseille /

Roberto De Zerbi /

Ligue 1 /

Auxerre

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi threatens to quit as home woes continue
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai beats Odisha; Kerala secures innings win vs UP
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pranjal Tholiya wins Young Achiever Award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sriram Singh wins Unsung Champion award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi threatens to quit as home woes continue
    Reuters
  2. Oceania Football Confederation invites Australian clubs to join new professional league
    Reuters
  3. MLS Cup playoffs: Messi’s Inter Miami to take on Atlanta United for a spot in East Conference semis
    Reuters
  4. Portugal’s Ruben Neves to miss Nations League, Al-Hilal matches until January after knee surgery
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics drone inquiry shows unacceptable pattern: Canada Soccer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi threatens to quit as home woes continue
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai beats Odisha; Kerala secures innings win vs UP
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pranjal Tholiya wins Young Achiever Award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sriram Singh wins Unsung Champion award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment