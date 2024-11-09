 />
Portugal’s Ruben Neves to miss Nations League, Al-Hilal matches until January after knee surgery

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves has been ruled out until January after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, his Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal announced on Friday.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 09:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ruben Neves in action during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Ain and Al-Hilal.
Ruben Neves in action during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Ain and Al-Hilal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ruben Neves in action during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Ain and Al-Hilal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves has been ruled out until January after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, his Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old travelled to Finland for an operation on his patellar tendon and will miss Portugal’s Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia on November 15 and 18, respectively.

The injury also means Neves will not be available for Al-Hilal’s upcoming Asian Champions League Elite matches against Qatari duo Al-Sadd on November 26 and Al Gharafa a week later plus at least three domestic league matches.

Neves moved to Saudi Arabia from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June last year and has played 59 times for the Riyadh-based club, helping Al-Hilal to the Saudi Pro League title last season.

Al-Hilal currently leads the Saudi Pro League and is also top of the west Asian section of the Asian Champions League Elite’s league phase. 

