Portugal’s Ruben Neves to miss Nations League, Al-Hilal matches until January after knee surgery

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves has been ruled out until January after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, his Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old travelled to Finland for an operation on his patellar tendon and will miss Portugal’s Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia on November 15 and 18, respectively.

READ | Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Sadio Mane scores as Al Nassr edges Al Riyadh 1-0

The injury also means Neves will not be available for Al-Hilal’s upcoming Asian Champions League Elite matches against Qatari duo Al-Sadd on November 26 and Al Gharafa a week later plus at least three domestic league matches.

Neves moved to Saudi Arabia from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June last year and has played 59 times for the Riyadh-based club, helping Al-Hilal to the Saudi Pro League title last season.

Al-Hilal currently leads the Saudi Pro League and is also top of the west Asian section of the Asian Champions League Elite’s league phase.