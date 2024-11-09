 />
Italy squad for Nations League: Calafiori and Gabbia out against France and Belgium due to injury

Italy centre-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Mattia Gabbia have been left out of Luciano Spalletti’s squad for this month’s Nations League matches with Belgium and France through injury.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 07:39 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Calafiori suffered a knee problem in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk last month.
Arsenal’s Calafiori suffered a knee problem in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk last month. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
Arsenal’s Calafiori suffered a knee problem in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk last month. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Italy centre-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Mattia Gabbia have been left out of Luciano Spalletti's squad for this month's Nations League matches with Belgium and France through injury.

Arsenal’s Calafiori suffered a knee problem in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk last month, while AC Milan’s Gabbia has a calf injury.

Spalletti on Friday also did not include AS Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, who was sent off in the 2-2 draw with Belgium last month, nor Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli.

READ | Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Sadio Mane scores as Al Nassr edges Al Riyadh 1-0

Fiorentina centre-back Pietro Comuzzo, Juve right back Nicolo Savona and Lazio midfielder Nicolo Rovella, who has made a strong start to the season, have been called up for the first time.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is back in the squad after missing out in October while undergoing nose surgery.

Italy tops Group A2 with 10 points from four games, a point ahead of France, with Belgium third on four. Italy will visit the Belgians on Thursday before hosting France three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Guglielmo Vicario

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni, Alessandro Buongiorno, Andrea Cambiaso, Pietro Comuzzo, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Federico Gatti, Caleb Okoli, Nicolo Savona, Destiny Udogie

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, Niccolo Pisilli, Samuele Ricci, Nicolo Rovella, Sandro Tonali

Forwards: Moise Kean, Daniel Maldini, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui 

