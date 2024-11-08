 />
Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique to rotate PSG squad for Angers trip

PSG's disappointing Champions League campaign continued on Wednesday when it slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat by La Liga's Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes, leaving the Parisian side in the elimination zone.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 22:52 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique looks dejected after the Champions League loss against Atletico Madrid.
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique looks dejected after the Champions League loss against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
infoIcon

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique looks dejected after the Champions League loss against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique on Friday said he needs all his players prepared as he intends to shuffle his squad for Saturday’s Ligue 1 match at Angers to find a way through a packed fixture schedule.

PSG’s disappointing Champions League campaign continued on Wednesday when it slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat by La Liga’s Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes, leaving the Parisian side in the elimination zone.

However, it is still top of the Ligue 1 standings with 26 points from 10 matches, six points ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

Angers, sits in 15th place with 10 points.

“The most important match is tomorrow...,” Luis Enrique told reporters. “Tomorrow, we’ll rotate.

“I feel that with so little rest I need players. Angers are a highly motivated opponent who play at home... they can defend well and create problems in transition thanks to their wingers. I need all the players ready.”

PSG will be without Ecuadorian centre back Willian Pacho. The 23-year-old travelled to Ecuador on Thursday to re-join his national team and did not participate in Friday’s training session, the club said.

ALSO READ: Mourinho gets one-match ban and fined after rant on Turkish football

Luis Enrique said while there has been a “blockage in finishing”, he was relishing the challenge as it seeks to bounce back from the Atletico loss.

PSG has scored three goals in four matches in the Champions League, but it tops the scoring charts in Ligue 1 with 29 goals this season.

“After a match like Wednesday’s, and I’ve been through others in my career, it’s difficult. Emotions are going to absorb everything. The result will make you see everything in a negative light,” the Spanish coach said.

“How am I feeling? Perfectly. The more difficult it is, the better. We’re aware that there’s a blockage in the finishing. There’s no denying it, it’s a general problem. We need to overcome that, through confidence, by trying to create clearer chances, and collectively.

“I know it’s a medium to long term project, and there will be ups and downs.” 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

