France won’t call off Israel game after violence in Amsterdam, minister says

Tensions over Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza are running high in France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities, where authorities this year reported a surge in antisemitic incidents.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 16:13 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Stade de France will host the home side’s UEFA Nations League match against Israel.
The Stade de France will host the home side’s UEFA Nations League match against Israel. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The Stade de France will host the home side’s UEFA Nations League match against Israel. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Despite the violence directed at Israeli football fans in Amsterdam, France won’t change its plans to host a Nations League game against Israel next week, the interior minister said on Friday.

“France is not backing down because that would amount to giving up in the face of threats of violence and anti-Semitism”, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said in a post on X.

Tensions over Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza are running high in France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities, where authorities this year reported a surge in antisemitic incidents.

Israel said it would send two planes to bring back fans of an Israeli football team from the Netherlands on Friday after overnight attacks in the streets that officials described as antisemitic.

READ | French minister slams PSG’s ‘Free Palestine’ banner as France vs Israel Paris game approaches

Videos circulating on social media showed riot police intervening in street clashes, with some attackers shouting anti-Israeli slurs.

Paris police are planning to deploy over 2,000 officers around the Stade de France to secure the game on Thursday, Nov. 14, BFM TV reported. Authorities are also expected to cordon off an unusually large security perimeter.

The interior ministry and Paris police department did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests for details of the exact plans.

Retailleau was meeting with the heads of the French football federation and top club PSG on Friday morning following the unfurling of a giant “Free Palestine” banner at a Champions League match this week. 

Related Topics

Maccabi Tel Aviv /

France /

Israel

