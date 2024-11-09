 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Simeone wants Atletico to build on momentum after PSG win in UCL

After a tough October in which Atletico secured one victory in five matches in all competitions, including consecutive Champions League losses, they have won their last three games.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 20:33 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone expects his side to take confidence from its last-gasp 2-1 Champions League win at Paris St Germain when it travels to face Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday.

After a tough October in which Atletico secured one victory in five matches in all competitions, including consecutive Champions League losses, it has won its last three games.

“The hardest thing in football is to maintain consistency and we did it by winning a Copa del Rey match at Vic, in La Liga against Las Palmas and at PSG on Wednesday. We are working on that and I hope we can build up momentum,” Simeone told a press conference on Saturday.

“We’re going to face an opponent who plays very well, who are brave, who have a lot of tools, who are very strong at home and we’ll try to take the game where I think we have to take it.”

ALSO READ: MLS Cup playoffs - Messi’s Inter Miami to take on Atlanta United for a spot in East Conference semis

Simeone said criticism of his side’s defensive approach did not bother him.

“We can’t always perform at the highest level like we want, we hope to do so, but sometimes we can’t respond to what we demand of ourselves,” he added.

“There is an overall idea that the team competes as a unit. Against PSG it was defending with a lower block and the most important thing is that the team feels identified with what we do.

“To represent Atletico, to wear this shirt is a great motivation, no matter who you play against. I don’t move from that line.

“Mallorca are a brave team, they have good aerial play, and they know how to counter-attack. They are doing well in La Liga. They concede few goals, it will be a difficult match.”

Atletico is third in the La Liga standings on 23 points, one behind Real Madrid and 10 points adrift of leader Barcelona. Mallorca is eighth on 18 points. 

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

La Liga 2024-25 /

La Liga /

Diego Simeone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 20-20 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone wants Atletico to build on momentum after PSG win in UCL
    Reuters
  4. RMA 4-0 OSA Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius hattrick helps Real Madrid thump Osasuna
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City holds Chennaiyin to a 1-1 draw in 1000th match of Indian Super League
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone wants Atletico to build on momentum after PSG win in UCL
    Reuters
  2. RMA 4-0 OSA Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius hattrick helps Real Madrid thump Osasuna
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RMA v OSA; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Ancelotti calls for positive reaction from his boys after consecutive losses
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid’s Tchouameni out with sprained ankle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 20-20 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone wants Atletico to build on momentum after PSG win in UCL
    Reuters
  4. RMA 4-0 OSA Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius hattrick helps Real Madrid thump Osasuna
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City holds Chennaiyin to a 1-1 draw in 1000th match of Indian Super League
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment