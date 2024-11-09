 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World University shooting c’ship: Aakash wins silver in men’s air pistol, Gulia misses gold

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia was beaten to the women’s air pistol gold by 0.3 point by Heng-Yu Liu of Chinese Taipei.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 21:20 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Palak Gulia missed out on women’s air pistol gold.
FILE PHOTO: Palak Gulia missed out on women’s air pistol gold. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Palak Gulia missed out on women’s air pistol gold. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia was beaten to the women’s air pistol gold by 0.3 point by Heng-Yu Liu of Chinese Taipei in the World University shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Arshdeep Kaur pulled through for the bronze medal in the event to assert India’s grip on the event.

Equally, Aakash Bhardwaj won the men’s air pistol silver, as he was beaten by one point by qualification topper Pavel Schejbal of the Czech Republic. Samrat Rana and Amit Sharma also made the final but could climb to the medal.

The results
10m air pistol: Men: 1. Pavel Schejbal (Cze) 239.8 (586); 2. Aakash Bhardwaj 238.8 (579); 3. Filip Wagner (Pol) 218.4 (574); 6. Amit Sharma 155.6 (576); 7. Samrat Rana 135.5 (577).
Women: 1. Heng-Yu Liu (Tpe) 239.4 (578); 2. Palak Gulia 239.1 (573); 3. Arshdeep Kaur 219.0 (574); 6. Sainyam 156.4 (576).

Related Topics

World University Shooting Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Conclave addresses Rajasthan sports’ challenges; Sports Minister Col. Rathore presents roadmap for future
    Team Sportstar
  3. World University shooting c’ship: Aakash wins silver in men’s air pistol, Gulia misses gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 6-9 Bengal Warriorz, Pardeep Narwal in action; Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans betas Puneri Paltan 34-33
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 matches rescheduled due to ‘significant insect infestation’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. World University shooting c’ship: Aakash wins silver in men’s air pistol, Gulia misses gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. World University shooting c’ship: Host India aims to boost medal tally in China’s absence
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. NRAI announces India’s first-ever shooting league
    Team Sportstar
  5. More contenders, bigger challenges as Indian shooters head into 2028 Olympic cycle
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Conclave addresses Rajasthan sports’ challenges; Sports Minister Col. Rathore presents roadmap for future
    Team Sportstar
  3. World University shooting c’ship: Aakash wins silver in men’s air pistol, Gulia misses gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 6-9 Bengal Warriorz, Pardeep Narwal in action; Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans betas Puneri Paltan 34-33
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 matches rescheduled due to ‘significant insect infestation’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment