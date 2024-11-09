World University shooting c’ship: Aakash wins silver in men’s air pistol, Gulia misses gold

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia was beaten to the women’s air pistol gold by 0.3 point by Heng-Yu Liu of Chinese Taipei in the World University shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.
Arshdeep Kaur pulled through for the bronze medal in the event to assert India’s grip on the event.
Equally, Aakash Bhardwaj won the men’s air pistol silver, as he was beaten by one point by qualification topper Pavel Schejbal of the Czech Republic. Samrat Rana and Amit Sharma also made the final but could climb to the medal.
The results
