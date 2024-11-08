World University shooting c’ship: Host India aims to boost medal tally in China’s absence

It will be interesting to see how well host India asserts its prowess in the World University shooting championship that begins at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

With the air pistol events scheduled for the opening day of the competition, India does have the advantage of fielding one of its best shooters, Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia.

Sainyam and Arshdeep Kaur are the other Indian shooters in women’s air pistol.

The men’s air pistol team will be Aakash Bhardwaj, Amit Sharma and Samrat Rana.

A good start will help India aspire to match or better its performance in the last edition when the contingent won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The host, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies has made all arrangements to ensure a memorable experience for the shooters from around the world.

In fact, the opening ceremony was held at the Manav Rachna campus in Faridabad on Friday evening, to provide a taste of India for the visitors.

After having hosted the World Cup Finals recently, it will be another global competition in quick time at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, providing a glimpse of the organising efficiency to the world.

India will be fielding full-fledged three-member teams in all 15 Olympic events of pistol, rifle and shotgun, giving itself a fair chance of a rich haul of medals. In fact, the stringent selection meant that some of the renowned shooters could not make the cut in a few events.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sift Kaur Samra and Manini Kaushik will be some of the prominent shooters, aiming to add to the gold collection.

Even though 22 other countries will be in action, the absence of China could mean an enhanced medals tally for the host.