Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Nathan cancels Edwards goal in Indian Super League’s 1000th

Preview

After two games on the road, Chennaiyin FC returns home to face Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

This landmark clash will see the Indian Super League (ISL) complete 1000 matches since its start in 2014.

Morale is high in the Chennaiyin camp after a 5-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in its last match. With that win, Owen Coyle’s men have already crossed the previous season’s away points tally (8), bagging 10 points on the road in the current campaign – a sign of improvement for the Scotsman.

Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other in 20 matches, with Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC winning 11 and six games respectively. Three encounters have resulted in a draw.

Live streaming/telecast information

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be telecast live on Sports 18 1 channel. The match can also be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website.