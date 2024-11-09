 />
Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Nathan cancels Edwards goal in Indian Super League’s 1000th

CFC vs MCFC: Get live score, highlights and updates from the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC, happening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Nov 09, 2024 18:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Farukh Choudhary is back into the starting 11 and he has replaced Kiyan Nassiri.
FILE: Farukh Choudhary is back into the starting 11 and he has replaced Kiyan Nassiri. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE: Farukh Choudhary is back into the starting 11 and he has replaced Kiyan Nassiri. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC, happening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Preview

After two games on the road, Chennaiyin FC returns home to face Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

This landmark clash will see the Indian Super League (ISL) complete 1000 matches since its start in 2014.

Morale is high in the Chennaiyin camp after a 5-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in its last match. With that win, Owen Coyle’s men have already crossed the previous season’s away points tally (8), bagging 10 points on the road in the current campaign – a sign of improvement for the Scotsman.

Read the full preview here

Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other in 20 matches, with Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC winning 11 and six games respectively. Three encounters have resulted in a draw.

Live streaming/telecast information

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be telecast live on Sports 18 1 channel. The match can also be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website.

