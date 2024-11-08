ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin looks to trounce struggling Mumbai City in 1000th game of Indian Super League

After two games on the road, Chennaiyin FC returns home to face Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

This landmark clash will see the Indian Super League (ISL) complete 1000 matches since its start in 2014.

Morale is high in the Chennaiyin camp after a 5-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in its last match. With that win, Owen Coyle’s men have already crossed the previous season’s away points tally (8), bagging 10 points on the road in the current campaign – a sign of improvement for the Scotsman.

Playing Mumbai City when it has not been at its clinical best (it has two wins in six matches), one might argue that Chenaniyin might be the favourite in front of home fans, but Coyle was quick to point out the unpredictability of football.

Owen Coyle Head Coach of Chennaiyin FC having words with the players during practice session ahead of their match. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/ The Hindu

“There is always the question of whether it is a good time to play someone. But that counts for nothing when the game starts. It is two teams, going all out to win a tough game. Football is such an emotional game,” Coyle said ahead of the Mumbai clash.

“When it is a good performance, fans say, ‘Oh wow, the team is like Barcelona.’ When you lose a game, it is like you fell off the bottom of the Earth…this is football. You’re going to win and lose games.”

For defending ISL Cup champion Mumbai, it has not been smooth sailing but coach Petr Kratky feels getting into a rhythm is a gradual process and that his team would need to improve in every department.

MORE FROM ISL 2024-25: Alba scores brace as Hyderabad FC beats Kerala Blasters

“Chennaiyin is one of the best teams in this league, so it won’t be easy... they’ve done well with their recruitment to fit their style of play, and we have to respect that,” Kratky said, saying that his boys have done their due diligence in analysing their opponent and know how to exploit their weaknesses.

Coyle is unlikely to tinker much with his winning lineup against Jamshedpur, with the only absence being Vincy Barretto, who came off an injury.

Playing in the Scotsman’s preferred 4-1-4-1 formation, Mohammad Nawaz should start between the sticks, with P. C. Laldinpuia, Ryan Edwards, Bikash Yumnam and Laldinliana Renthlei forming the back four.

ALSO READ: A tale of contrasts between East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and the tightrope of football journalism in India

Elsinho is likely to operate as the sole defensive midfielder and will have a front four of Irfan Yadwad, Kiyan Nassiri, Connor Shields and Lalrinliana Hnamte, who replaced the injured Vincy against Jamshedpur. Jordan Gil will lead the charge, playing the lone striker in the No. 9 role.

Nikolas Karelis will be the star attraction for Mumbai, having scored five goals in six appearances this season. The familiar faces of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh will support the Greek forward in the left and right flanks.

Nikolaos Karelis of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal during match 41 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Mumbai Football Arena, in Mumbai, on 3rd November 2024. Ankur Salvi /Focus Sports/ FSDL

Jon Toral, Yoell Van-Nieff and Brandon Fernandes should form the midfield three and play in front of the likely back four of Hmingthanmawia Ralte (Valpuia), Mehtab Singh, Tiri and Nathan Asher Rodrigues, who found the net in Mumbai’s 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters in its last match. Experienced custodian Phurba Lachenpa will be the last line of defence for the ISL Cup champion.

Chennaiyin is seventh with 11 points. Mumbai is eighth with nine, with one game in hand, which means it would leapfrog its opponent with a win.

The stakes are ideal for an exciting contest.