Neeraj Chopra’s achievements have uplifted Indian sports, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand

The Indian sports ecosystem is steadily growing, and the emergence of star Javelin champion Neeraj Chopra has greatly enhanced the country’s reputation on the global stage, according to the police commissioner.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 12:58 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand addresses the gathering at the Sportstar’s Sports Conclave in Telangana.
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand addresses the gathering at the Sportstar’s Sports Conclave in Telangana. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
infoIcon

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand addresses the gathering at the Sportstar’s Sports Conclave in Telangana. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

During the Sportstar Conclave - Focus Telangana, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand expressed his opinion on the significance of sports in community building and the positive impact it has on the nation. Anand also shared how sports have contributed to his personal and professional growth and encouraged young people to participate in sports.

“I am extremely honoured to be here at the Sportstar Conclave, and I would like to thank The Hindu Group for allowing me to speak about Sports for Community Building. Sports is an activity that brings people together, and as a nation and a country, we can move forward. Although sports is a physical activity, even activities such as yoga and laughter pranayama can give people great enthusiasm. I see the joy in people’s faces, and it reinforces the importance of Sports for Community Building.

When we were young and didn’t have much screen time, WhatsApp, or social media, we had a lot of spare time to play. We played a lot in schools, colonies, and in the streets. From cricket to flying kites, we had a lot of physical activity. Sports require physical movement, which helps build relationships and understanding with people that may not happen when playing a computer game,” Anand said.

The Indian sports ecosystem is steadily growing, and the emergence of star Javelin champion Neeraj Chopra has greatly enhanced the country’s reputation on the global stage, according to the police commissioner.

“Sports play a crucial role in developing essential life skills that are necessary to lead a fulfilling life. As a leader of an organization, I must manage it efficiently, and I believe that sports have been instrumental in teaching me the necessary skills to do so. My experiences playing cricket, tennis, and other sports have been invaluable in shaping my leadership abilities. Additionally, sports have a significant impact on building the image of a nation. For instance, the recent achievements of Neeraj Chopra and the men’s 4x400m relay runners have showcased the immense potential of Indian sports and athletes..,” he said.

Anand stated that compared to his era, it is now easier to earn a living by playing sports due to the drastic improvement in the ground situation.

“Previously the circumstances were different where there was no life security but now with the Khelo India games, slowly talent is coming and medals are coming. We need more moments like Neeraj winning a World Championship as it gives an impetus to the community. In my 32 years in police service, I found sports is a way to interact with people and the community and I have used sports in policing. Through sports, we could reach people and it was one of the methodologies to connect with people. Even Mohammad Siraj had a tough time before entering the Indian team and I am glad he is doing so well. I want Hyderabad cricket to grow and I wish them the best,” he added.

The Conclave is being held in association with Hero We Care — a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Carrera, Indian Oil, ISBC, NTPC, Khan Study Group, KPMG, Sprint Diagnostics, Sneha Fresh Chicken, Great Sports Tech, Epione and NewsX. The day-long event can be followed live on sportstar.thehindu.com.

