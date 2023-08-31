Telangana is aiming to become a premier sports destination — V. Srinivas Goud, State Sports Minister

The Sportstar Conclave - Focus Telangana in Hyderabad took place on Thursday, with Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud delivering the opening speech. In his address, the minister emphasized the significance of sports and the need to nurture athletes at the grassroots level. He highlighted the government’s focus on developing budding talent in the sporting field.

Addressing the gathering, Goud said: “I am happy and honoured to be a part of the occasion. Telangana is the youngest state in India. Our vision is to make the state a premier sports destination. The emergence of world champions like Nikhat Zareen, G. Saumya, and Esha Singh are just three examples, and the state has produced players of international repute. We are extending financial assistance, jobs and lands to train the youngest sportspersons.”

“Even P.V. Sindhu, Jwala Gutta have brought laurels to the state and country, and under the leadership of our Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, we have reserved two per cent of jobs for sportspersons and have allocated 0.5 per cent of seats in professional courses among students. This step is to motivate the young talent to come forward.”

The government has allocated land for sports infrastructure development, not just in Hyderabad but also in rural areas.

“Creating infrastructure and scientific coaching is the motto of our government, and we have distributed around 17,000 sports kits and have covered villages and mandals. We have covered games like football, volleyball, and kabaddi, and soon, there will be cricket grounds in the village. Recently, we conducted inter-state games where 6,800 players from Hyderabad participated.”

The Telangana Sports Minister announced that each constituency will have dedicated stadiums, and sportspersons will receive financial assistance.

“Under our Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao garu and IT Minister K.T Rama Rao, we have covered all areas. Each constituency will have one stadium in the coming future, and at village levels, we have also allocated grounds. We are extending financial assistance to sportspersons, jobs and lands to train the young sportspersons, and Telangana’s vision is to make the state a premier sports destination.”

The minister congratulated Sportstar and The Hindu Group for a successful conclave, bringing together diverse sportspersons to discuss sports development.

The Conclave is being held in association with Hero We Care — a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Carrera, Indian Oil, ISBC, NTPC, Khan Study Group, KPMG, Sprint Diagnostics, Sneha Fresh Chicken, Great Sports Tech, Epione and NewsX. The day-long event can be followed live on sportstar.thehindu.com.