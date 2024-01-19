MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Levino Dias named Hero Unsung Champion

After retiring as a player, Levino immediately took up coaching. While he coached various teams in the Goa First Division, his forte was coaching young players. Levino coached the Goa State team for seven years.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 18:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Former India footballer Levino Dias was named Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion at the Focus Goa Sportstar Conclave.
Former India footballer Levino Dias was named Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion at the Focus Goa Sportstar Conclave. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

Former India footballer Levino Dias was named Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion at the Focus Goa Sportstar Conclave. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Former India footballer Levino Dias was named Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion at the Focus Goa Sportstar Conclave on Friday. Honourable Sports Minister of Goa, Shri Govind Gaude, gave the award to Levino.

Levino was a formidable midfielder who represented Goa in the National Championship for the Santosh Trophy. He played for various clubs in the Goa First Division, which was the top football league in the state at that time. However, Levino could not pursue football professionally because he was a full-time government employee.

After retiring as a player, Levino immediately took up coaching. While he coached various teams in the Goa First Division, his forte was coaching young players. Levino coached the Goa State team for seven years.

Levino was also one of the pioneers in introducing and promoting women’s football in Goa. He started the AVC (Assolna, Velim, and Cuncolim) Eves football team and introduced girls from these villages to the beautiful game.

After he retired from the government service (Electricity Department), Levino spent time coaching youth from his village schools and clubs. Even a few years back, Levino was a regular at the Cuncolim ground, taking an active part in coaching local youth.

The Conclave was held in association with Hero We Care, a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Goa Tourism, Indian Oil, Geno Sports Club, KSG India, State Bank of India, KPMG, Great SportsTech, Casagrand, and NewsX. It was also streamed on Sportstar’s YouTube channel.

Related Topics

Sportstar Conclave

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE score, Kolkata derby updates, Kalinga Super Cup: When, where to watch; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Levino Dias named Hero Unsung Champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan LIVE Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers, 3rd/4th place playoff: IND trails 0-1 JPN after third quarter, aims Paris 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh stuns Nepomniachtchi; Pragg holds Anish
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan ton puts Tamil Nadu in driving seat on Day 1
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportstar Conclave

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Levino Dias named Hero Unsung Champion
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave, Goa 2024: Politics must be kept aside from sport, says state Sports Minister Govind Gaude
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Pearl Fernandes gets ‘Emerging Hero’ award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE score, Kolkata derby updates, Kalinga Super Cup: When, where to watch; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Levino Dias named Hero Unsung Champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan LIVE Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers, 3rd/4th place playoff: IND trails 0-1 JPN after third quarter, aims Paris 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh stuns Nepomniachtchi; Pragg holds Anish
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan ton puts Tamil Nadu in driving seat on Day 1
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment