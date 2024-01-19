Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Levino Dias named Hero Unsung Champion

Former India footballer Levino Dias was named Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion at the Focus Goa Sportstar Conclave on Friday. Honourable Sports Minister of Goa, Shri Govind Gaude, gave the award to Levino.

Levino was a formidable midfielder who represented Goa in the National Championship for the Santosh Trophy. He played for various clubs in the Goa First Division, which was the top football league in the state at that time. However, Levino could not pursue football professionally because he was a full-time government employee.

After retiring as a player, Levino immediately took up coaching. While he coached various teams in the Goa First Division, his forte was coaching young players. Levino coached the Goa State team for seven years.

Levino was also one of the pioneers in introducing and promoting women’s football in Goa. He started the AVC (Assolna, Velim, and Cuncolim) Eves football team and introduced girls from these villages to the beautiful game.

After he retired from the government service (Electricity Department), Levino spent time coaching youth from his village schools and clubs. Even a few years back, Levino was a regular at the Cuncolim ground, taking an active part in coaching local youth.

The Conclave was held in association with Hero We Care, a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Goa Tourism, Indian Oil, Geno Sports Club, KSG India, State Bank of India, KPMG, Great SportsTech, Casagrand, and NewsX. It was also streamed on Sportstar’s YouTube channel.