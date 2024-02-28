MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Uday Saharan wins Emerging Hero award at the Sportstar ‘Focus Punjab’ Conclave

Saharan played a pivotal role in India’s run to the final of the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup, ending as the tournament’s top scorer with 397 runs.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 12:51 IST , Chandigarh - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister of Punjab, presenting the Emerging Hero Award to PCA President Amarjit Singh, who took the award on behalf of Uday Saharan, watched by The Hindu CEO L V Navaneeth and Sportstar Editor Ayon Sengupta during the Punjab Sportstar Conclave in Chandigarh. 
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister of Punjab, presenting the Emerging Hero Award to PCA President Amarjit Singh, who took the award on behalf of Uday Saharan, watched by The Hindu CEO L V Navaneeth and Sportstar Editor Ayon Sengupta during the Punjab Sportstar Conclave in Chandigarh.  | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister of Punjab, presenting the Emerging Hero Award to PCA President Amarjit Singh, who took the award on behalf of Uday Saharan, watched by The Hindu CEO L V Navaneeth and Sportstar Editor Ayon Sengupta during the Punjab Sportstar Conclave in Chandigarh.  | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Uday Saharan, captain of the Indian team that reached the final of the U-19 Men’s World Cup recently, won the ‘Emerging Hero’ award at the Sportstar Sports Conclave, Focus Punjab, in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Punjab Cricket Association president, Amarjit Singh Mehta, received the award on Saharan’s behalf. “I would like to extend my sincere apologies for not being able to be present due to a cold. I want to express my gratitude to Sportstar for selecting me as the recipient of this award. I am truly humbled and find myself at a loss for words in the face of the overwhelming love and support I have received thus far. This encouragement serves as a powerful inspiration for me to redouble my efforts and work even harder,” Saharan said in a video message.

ALSO READ
Brigadier Harcharan Singh honoured with Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion award at ‘Focus Punjab’ Sports Conclave

While ending the U-19 World Cup as the top run-scorer — 397 runs from seven matches — may hold limited significance for India’s captain, given his side fell short in the final, Saharan’s pivotal role in India’s group stage and Super Sixes dominance remains undeniable. 

He spearheaded an extraordinary comeback in the semifinal against South Africa; his 171-run stand with Sachin Dhas — the biggest fifth-wicket stand in men’s Under-19 World Cups — helping India recover from a precarious 32 for 4 in pursuit of 245 and catapulted it to a record ninth final.

Saharan had also captained India at the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai before the World Cup, where he led the team to the semifinal, where it lost to Bangladesh.

ALSO READ
Punjab’s sports policy unparalleled in the country, says Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer 

Saharan had caught the attention of the selectors after emerging as the highest scorer at the Under-19 Challenger Trophy held in Guwahati in November last year. He made 297 runs in four innings, with four half-centuries and a best of 93 not out. 

Saharan’s impactful leadership was a driving force behind India’s commendable performance throughout the U-19 World Cup.

The conclave was held in association with Hero Motocorp, Indian Oil, Punjab Government, Great Sports Tech, KPMG, and NewsX.

Related Topics

Uday Saharan /

Sportstar Conclave /

India U-19 /

ICC Under-19 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Cavs’ Max Strus hits half-court winner at buzzer
    Reuters
  2. Uday Saharan wins Emerging Hero award at the Sportstar ‘Focus Punjab’ Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  4. Brigadier Harcharan Singh honoured with Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion award at ‘Focus Punjab’ Sports Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  5. Punjab’s sports policy unparalleled in the country, says Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportstar Conclave

  1. Punjab’s sports policy unparalleled in the country, says Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uday Saharan wins Emerging Hero award at the Sportstar ‘Focus Punjab’ Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brigadier Harcharan Singh honoured with Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion award at ‘Focus Punjab’ Sports Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Punjab: Day-long enriching sessions in store
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Conclave, Goa 2024 - CM Pramod Sawant: We’re set to become a sports tourism destination as well
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Cavs’ Max Strus hits half-court winner at buzzer
    Reuters
  2. Uday Saharan wins Emerging Hero award at the Sportstar ‘Focus Punjab’ Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  4. Brigadier Harcharan Singh honoured with Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion award at ‘Focus Punjab’ Sports Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  5. Punjab’s sports policy unparalleled in the country, says Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment