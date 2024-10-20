Rising star Prathamesh Fuge pushed defending champion Mathias Fullerton in the men’s compound semifinal at the Archery World Cup Final before missing out on medal after losing a tense shoot-off.
In a thrilling end-to-end contest here on Saturday, both archers shot perfect 10s throughout all five regulation ends, totaling 15 arrows each, without dropping a single point.
The match was deadlocked 150 all, forcing a nail-biting shoot-off to decide the winner.
READ | Sonam Maskar sets her sights on Olympic gold after silver-show in ISSF Shooting World Cup
The shoot-off resulted in another 10-all tie, but the Danish archer edged out the Indian by mere millimeters, with his arrow landing closer to the centre.
A win would have confirmed a maiden medal for Fuge who was then left to fight the bronze playoff and lost to world champion Mike Schloesser 146-150.
Fullerton eventually settled for a silver after losing to American James ‘Jimmy’ Lutz 149-150.
Fuge earlier got the better of fellow Indian Priyansh 147-146 in the quarterfinal. Two Indians made the cut to the eight-member draw in the World Cup Final.
Multiple World Cup medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who was the lone Indian qualifier in the women’s compound section, returned empty-handed from her second successive appearance.
Like last year, Jyothi’s campaign ended in the quarters, going down to Meeri-Marita Paas of Estonia 145-147.
Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara will lead India’s campaign in the recurve categories later on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: New Zealand 22/1, needs 85 runs to win; Conway, Young at crease
- Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Rain delays Karnataka vs Kerala start; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores ton vs Mumbai
- IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rain gods, Sarfaraz-Pant alliance leave India hopeful after roller-coaster penultimate day
- Archery World Cup Final 2024: Fuge misses medal chance; Jyothi exits in quarters
- India announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE