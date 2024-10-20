MagazineBuy Print

Archery World Cup Final 2024: Fuge misses medal chance; Jyothi exits in quarters

Rising star Prathamesh Fuge pushed defending champion Mathias Fullerton in the men’s compound semifinal at the Archery World Cup Final before missing out on medal after losing a tense shoot-off.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 11:07 IST , Tlaxcala  - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Prathamesh Fuge in action.
Prathamesh Fuge in action. | Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images
Prathamesh Fuge in action. | Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images

Rising star Prathamesh Fuge pushed defending champion Mathias Fullerton in the men’s compound semifinal at the Archery World Cup Final before missing out on medal after losing a tense shoot-off.

In a thrilling end-to-end contest here on Saturday, both archers shot perfect 10s throughout all five regulation ends, totaling 15 arrows each, without dropping a single point.

The match was deadlocked 150 all, forcing a nail-biting shoot-off to decide the winner.

READ | Sonam Maskar sets her sights on Olympic gold after silver-show in ISSF Shooting World Cup

The shoot-off resulted in another 10-all tie, but the Danish archer edged out the Indian by mere millimeters, with his arrow landing closer to the centre.

A win would have confirmed a maiden medal for Fuge who was then left to fight the bronze playoff and lost to world champion Mike Schloesser 146-150.

Fullerton eventually settled for a silver after losing to American James ‘Jimmy’ Lutz 149-150.

Fuge earlier got the better of fellow Indian Priyansh 147-146 in the quarterfinal. Two Indians made the cut to the eight-member draw in the World Cup Final.

Multiple World Cup medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who was the lone Indian qualifier in the women’s compound section, returned empty-handed from her second successive appearance.

Like last year, Jyothi’s campaign ended in the quarters, going down to Meeri-Marita Paas of Estonia 145-147.

Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara will lead India’s campaign in the recurve categories later on Sunday.

