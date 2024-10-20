India U17 men’s national team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, on Sunday, named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers to be held from October 23 to 27 in Thailand.
The Blue Colts are placed in Group D, where they will meet Brunei Darussalam (October 23), Turkmenistan (October 25) and host Thailand (October 27).
There are 10 groups in the qualification phase, from which the group winner and five best second-placed teams will join hosts Saudi Arabia at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025.
India’s 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: New Zealand 21/1, needs 86 runs to win; Conway, Young at crease
- IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rain gods, Sarfaraz-Pant alliance leave India hopeful after roller-coaster penultimate day
- India announces 23-member squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
- Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Rain delays Karnataka vs Kerala start; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores ton vs Mumbai
- IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan taps into Duleep Trophy experience during counter-attacking partnership with Pant
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE