India announces 23-member squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Blue Colts are placed in Group D, where they will meet Brunei Darussalam (October 23), Turkmenistan (October 25) and host Thailand (October 27).

Published : Oct 20, 2024 11:03 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s U23 squad will play AFC U17 qualifiers in Thailand from October 23 to 27.
India's U23 squad will play AFC U17 qualifiers in Thailand from October 23 to 27. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

India’s U23 squad will play AFC U17 qualifiers in Thailand from October 23 to 27. | Photo Credit: AIFF

India U17 men’s national team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, on Sunday, named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers to be held from October 23 to 27 in Thailand.

The Blue Colts are placed in Group D, where they will meet Brunei Darussalam (October 23), Turkmenistan (October 25) and host Thailand (October 27).

There are 10 groups in the qualification phase, from which the group winner and five best second-placed teams will join hosts Saudi Arabia at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025.

India’s 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers
Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit, Nandan Roy.
Defenders: Karish Soram, Mohamed Kaif, Chingtham Renin Singh, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Thoungamba Usham Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Jodric Abranches. 
Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Kh Azlaan Shah, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Ngamgouhou Mate.
Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Prem Hansdak, Hemneichung Lunkim.
Head coach: Ishfaq Ahmed

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
