Jasprit Bumrah became the highest wicket-taker in Tests for the 2024 calendar year during the first match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Friday. Bumrah dismissed Tom Blundell to claim his 39th wicket of the year in the red-ball format. The pacer reached this milestone in 15 innings.
He overtook teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 38 wickets to his name, and is joined by England’s Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, and Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya in second place.
Bumrah’s best figures this year — 6/45 — came against England in February. He also claimed another six-wicket haul, with figures of 6/61 against South Africa in Cape Town in January.
Most Test wickets taken in 2024
- 39* - Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
- 38* - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)
- 38 - Gus Atkinson (ENG)
- 38 - Prabath Jayasuriya (SL)
- 38 - Shoaib Bashir (ENG)
