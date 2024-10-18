PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE updates: Noman Ali’s five-wicket haul puts Pakistan in command

Day 3 report

Pakistan set England a tricky victory target of 297 and then reduced the touring side to 36 for two on an eventful third day of the second test to stay on course for a series-levelling victory on Thursday.

Salman Agha dropped twice early in his knock and smashed a belligerent 63 as Pakistan posted 221 all out in its second innings in the spin-dominated contest.

It left England substantial total to win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series but its batters struggled against the turning ball on a track where spinners from both sides have done well.

England, still 261 runs behind its target, will expect vice-captain Ollie Pope (21) and batting mainstay Joe Root (12) to put its chase back on track when play resumes on Friday.

Earlier, Sajid Khan claimed seven wickets as Pakistan bowled England out for 291 to grab a handy lead of 75 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

England, resuming on 239-6, lost its remaining four wickets in the first hour.

PAK VS ENG 2nd TEST - MATCH DETAILS

When will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test take place?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin on Tuesday, October 15.

What time will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live telecast in India?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will not be telecast live in India.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming in India?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.