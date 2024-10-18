MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra becomes first New Zealand batter to score hundred in India since 2012

Ross Taylor was the last player from New Zealand to do so when he scored 113 off 127 balls at the same venue in Bengaluru in 2012.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 11:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
NZ's Rachin Ravindra, plays a shot, on 3rd day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium(KSCA), in Bengaluru on October 18, 2024. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
NZ’s Rachin Ravindra, plays a shot, on 3rd day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium(KSCA), in Bengaluru on October 18, 2024. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The HIndu
infoIcon

NZ’s Rachin Ravindra, plays a shot, on 3rd day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium(KSCA), in Bengaluru on October 18, 2024. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The HIndu

Rachin Ravindra became the first New Zealand batter since 2012 to score a hundred in India during the first match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ross Taylor was the last player from New Zealand to do so when he scored 113 off 127 balls at the same venue in Bengaluru in 2012.

He brought it up in 124 balls, smashing 11 fours and two sixes. The 21-year-old becomes the 21st Kiwi batter to notch up a century in India.

The opener stood strong despite wickets falling on the other side on Friday and built a solid eighth-wicket partnership with former skipper Tim Southee.

Ravindra made his Test debut in 2021 against India in Kanpur. This is his second Test hundred in 19 innings with the first one coming earlier this year against South Africa.

The Indian-origin batter amassed 240 off 366, his highest score in Tests so far.

