Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 1, Round 2 Updates: Tamil Nadu starts strong vs Delhi; Mumbai wreaking havoc against Maharashtra

- October 18, 2024 11:45Maharashtra continues to struggle!
- October 18, 2024 11:27Update from Ahmedabad!
Hingrajia put down on 25. Bhui had just moved Nitish Reddy to mid wicket to curb the batter’s sweep which got him a boundary on the previous ball off T Vijay. Hingrajia goes for another one and the ball bursts out of Nitish’s hands. GUJ 93/2
-Abhishek Saini
- October 18, 2024 11:26Good start for Chhattisgarh!
Chhattisgarh starts strongly against Saurashtra. Openers Ayush Pandey and Anuj Tiwary are going strong against Saurashra’s experienced bowling attack.
Chhattisgarh 79/0
- October 18, 2024 11:23Nikhil Naik looking to get Maharashtra back on track
- October 18, 2024 11:13Punjab in trouble!
Anubhav Agarwal has been the pick of Madhya Pradesh’s bowling line-up so far with three scalps as Punjab struggles.
Punjab 48/5 vs Madhya Pradesh
- October 18, 2024 11:02Andhra picks up another wicket!
- October 18, 2024 10:58Fifty up for Tamil Nadu!
Sudharsan and Jagadeesan motor on. Gets to 50 inside the 16th over.
- October 18, 2024 10:55Karnataka vs Kerala
Karnataka vs Kerala continues to be delayed. Next inspection scheduled for 11.15 AM IST.
- October 18, 2024 10:47Update from Ahmedabad!
An attritional spell of play since the wicket. The runs have dried up as Rishi and Manan Hingrajia have relied on picking singles against the spinners.
- Abhishek Saini
- October 18, 2024 10:44Update from Bengal
There will be a pitch inspection at 11 am as the match between Bengal and Bihar awaits a green signal to start.
- October 18, 2024 10:38Maharashtra one more wicket down as Avasthi picks his third
- October 18, 2024 10:31Andhra gets a breakthrough!
- October 18, 2024 10:22Maharashtra struggling
Royston H Dias is the latest Mumbai bowler to get a wicket. The left-arm pacer traps Satyajeet Bachhav in front in his first over.
Maharashtra 41 for five vs Mumbai
- October 18, 2024 10:20Punjab three-down
Madhya Pradesh takes the early initiative against Punjab, reducing the home side to 23 for three inside the opening 11 overs.
- October 18, 2024 10:14Vidarbha’s batting collapse continues
Pondicherry’s Sagar P Udeshi picks his second of the innings.
Vidarbha 15/4 vs Pondicherry
- October 18, 2024 10:10Mohit Avasthi strikes again
Maharashtra is four-down inside the first hour. Mohit Avasthi gets another wicket.
Maharashtra 33/4 vs Mumbai
- October 18, 2024 10:09Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
Steady start from the Tamil Nadu openers. B Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan taking their time to get going. Just 17 runs from the first seven overs.
- October 18, 2024 09:59More Delay!
- October 18, 2024 09:55Mumbai vs Maharashtra
Maharashtra loses another wicket. Siddhesh Veer is sent back by Mohit Avasthi.
Maharashtra 26/3 vs Mumbai
- October 18, 2024 09:53Update from Ahmedabad
Little to no help for the seamers early on. Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled the solitary delivery, to Rishi Patel, that has beaten an edge in the first four overs. Left arm orthodox Lalith Mohan in attack already.
-Abhishek Saini
- October 18, 2024 09:51Vidarbha in a spot of trouble!
Pondicherry is cruising at the moment after picking three early wickets against Vidarbha. Gourav Yadav takes two as Sagar P Udeshi picks one.
VID 8/3 (3.4 overs)
- October 18, 2024 09:44Shardul Thakur on fire!
- October 18, 2024 09:43Karnataka vs Kerala is yet to start, so here’s the preview for the match
- October 18, 2024 09:39WMumbai vs Maharashtra
Shardul Thakur strikes twice in the first over. He removes Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sachin Das in the first over.
- October 18, 2024 09:29Gujarat vs Andhra lineups
Gujarat: P K Panchal, Rishi Patel, M A Hingrajia, Umang, Jaymeet Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), S A Desai, C T Gaja (c), A Nagwaswalla, Rm Bishnoi, P N Jadeja
Andhra: Abhishek Reddy, Maheep Kumar, SK Rasheed, K S Bharat (wk), Ricky Bhui (c), G H Vihari, Nithish Kumar Reddy, K V Sasikanth, T Vijay, Lalith Mohan, PVSN Raju
- October 18, 2024 09:21Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss at Mumbai vs Maharashtra; Lineups
- October 18, 2024 09:12Delhi wins the toss
Tamil Nadu has been put to bat first against Delhi, which won the toss.
- October 18, 2024 09:07Gujarat wins the toss
- October 18, 2024 09:06Toss upcoming at Mumbai vs Maharashtra
- October 18, 2024 08:56Toss updates
Jammu and Kashmir has won the toss against Odisha and decided to bat first.
On the other hand, the match between Meghalaya and Tripura has been delayed due to rain. Toss for Bengal vs Bihar seems to be delayed too.
- October 18, 2024 08:42Plate matches underway
Nagaland won the toss and chose to bat first against Manipur.
Sikkim won the toss and chose to bat first as well against Goa.
- October 18, 2024 08:33Here’s a look at the Round 2 schedule for the ongoing Ranji Trophy season
Latest on Sportstar
