MUM vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Preview: Mumbai gets Suryakumar Yadav boost as it hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra

From Nanded to Thane, from Kolhapur to Ahmednagar and from virtually all the cricket venues in Mumbai to all the possible First Class grounds in and around Pune, the Maharashtra Derby has been staged at almost every venue during its previous 64 Ranji Trophy meetings.

On Friday, the arch-rivalry between Mumbai and Maharashtra will be revived at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground, a new venue bang in the middle of a business hub.

Playing its first home game of the season, Mumbai has received a fillip to get its title defence on track after a disappointing loss against Baroda in the season-opener. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, will don Mumbai’s whites after two years against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra.

The last time Surya featured in a Ranji match – at the same venue two Decembers ago – Mumbai lost to Saurashtra. But he will be eager to help Mumbai turn the tide and get its title defence going. The flamboyant batter had a prolonged batting stint on Thursday – for almost 90 minutes – on the pitch just outside the square at the ground. He will be desperate to help skipper Ajinkya Rahane out and also possibly make a point to the national selectors to not treat him as a one-format specialist.

Surya’s addition has given Mumbai think tank a selection headache. Just like the Irani Cup game where Sarfaraz Khan was available, veteran Siddhesh Lad – who scored a valiant 59 in Baroda in the fourth innings – may have to sit out.

Maharashtra, with the new coach-captain combination of Gaikwad and Sulakshan Kulkarni – a Mumbai stalwart – also finds itself in a similar position after conceding the innings-lead to Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar last week.

Reading a slightly underprepared pitch and getting its combination right will be crucial for Maharashtra. Not to mention the fact that Gaikwad will hold the key if Maharashtra has to have an upper hand in the recent history of the derby.