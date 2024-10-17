MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu looks to continue winning run against Delhi without skipper Sai Kishore

DEL vs TN: Tamil Nadu comes into the match after beating Saurashtra by an innings and 70 runs while Delhi drew its first opening match with Chhattisgarh.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 16:23 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
N. Jagadeesan will lead Tamil Nadu in the absence of Sai Kishore, who has been selected in India-A’s squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
N. Jagadeesan will lead Tamil Nadu in the absence of Sai Kishore, who has been selected in India-A’s squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy/The Hindu
infoIcon

N. Jagadeesan will lead Tamil Nadu in the absence of Sai Kishore, who has been selected in India-A’s squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy/The Hindu

Woollen skull caps, cotton earplugs and full-sleeved jumpers came in handy for Tamil Nadu’s players during their last Ranji Trophy outing against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

That was in December 2022, when the national capital was in the midst of a cold wave with the minimum temperature dipping to 5.6 degrees Celsius. They are here again, but the weather should be much more to their liking this time with the winter season a few weeks away from kicking in.

Whatever the climate, it is Tamil Nadu that has the ascendancy going into the second-round fixture against Delhi starting on Friday. In each of the previous three meetings between these teams — all drawn — it has come away with the first-innings lead.

It also carries the confidence of thumping Saurashtra by an innings and 70 runs in its first game of the season in Coimbatore.

The unavailability of regular skipper and frontline left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore due to his selection in India-A’s squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Muscat might be a setback.

But it should be offset by Washington Sundar’s return. The off-spinning all-rounder had missed the opening game due to his involvement in India’s T20I series against Bangladesh. N. Jagadeesan will lead the side in Sai Kishore’s absence.

Washington Sundar during the Ranji Trophy Semifinals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu held at BKC MCA Ground in Mumbai last season.
Washington Sundar during the Ranji Trophy Semifinals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu held at BKC MCA Ground in Mumbai last season. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Washington Sundar during the Ranji Trophy Semifinals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu held at BKC MCA Ground in Mumbai last season. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Delhi, which took the first-innings lead in its drawn opening clash against Chhattisgarh in Raipur, has a few absentees too. Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat and Hrithik Shokeen are also part of the India-A team in Muscat. Pacer Simarjeet Singh is understood to be nursing an injury.

“It is a very important match for us because if you want to qualify, you need wins against the other top teams in your pool,” Delhi skipper Himmat Singh said after the training session on Thursday. “We will look to win this game at home.”

Related Topics

Sai Kishore /

Tamil Nadu /

Delhi /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 168/3; Ashwin removes Conway; Pant injures knee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League is redefining Kabaddi and transforming lives, say PKL commissioner ahead of season 11
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. David Beckham reveals his thoughts on Ratcliffe at Man Utd, Inter Miami, Messi and Alex Ferguson
    AFP
  4. South Africa coach Dillon du Preez: After 2023 final miss, we are in it to take home the World Cup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why did Rishabh Pant walk off the field?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu looks to continue winning run against Delhi without skipper Sai Kishore
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Ranji Trophy: Chatterjee makes stylish return to Bengal red-ball team in season opener against UP
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Ranji Trophy: Going through a purple patch, Abhimanyu Easwaran focuses on the present amidst India call-up buzz
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby’s fifty, Aparajith’s all-round show help Kerala beat Punjab by eight wickets
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Nikin misses ton but saves the day for Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 168/3; Ashwin removes Conway; Pant injures knee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League is redefining Kabaddi and transforming lives, say PKL commissioner ahead of season 11
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. David Beckham reveals his thoughts on Ratcliffe at Man Utd, Inter Miami, Messi and Alex Ferguson
    AFP
  4. South Africa coach Dillon du Preez: After 2023 final miss, we are in it to take home the World Cup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why did Rishabh Pant walk off the field?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment