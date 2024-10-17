TABLE TENNIS
Country’s top paddlers to participate in UTT National Ranking TT
India’s top paddlers including Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action in the season’s second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships beginning in Margao on Friday.
On the senior men’s side, the top-seeded Manav, fresh from a stellar performance at the Astana Asian Championships, will lead the charge alongside Sathiyan (PSPB) and Manush Shah (RBI).
Both Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai have decided to skip the event.
In the women’s section, Ayhika and Sutirtha, who created history by winning a women’s doubles medal and contributed to India’s bronze-medal finish in team events of the Asian Championships, will look to extend their winning streak.
With the top-ranked Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing the tournament, the stage is open for the likes of Diya Chitale to shine again.
The tournament will also feature competitions in U-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories.
-PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 174/3; Ashwin removes Conway; Mitchell, Ravindra at crease
- AUS vs SA LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM
- Indian sports wrap, October 17: Manav, Ayhika and other top players to compete in UTT National Ranking tournament
- Pro Kabaddi League is redefining Kabaddi and transforming lives, say PKL commissioner ahead of season 11
- David Beckham reveals his thoughts on Ratcliffe at Man Utd, Inter Miami, Messi and Alex Ferguson
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE