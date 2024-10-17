MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 17: Manav, Ayhika and other top players to compete in UTT National Ranking tournament

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 17.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 17:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian table tennis player Manav Thakkar.
FILE PHOTO: Indian table tennis player Manav Thakkar. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA/THE HINDU


FILE PHOTO: Indian table tennis player Manav Thakkar. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA/THE HINDU

TABLE TENNIS

Country’s top paddlers to participate in UTT National Ranking TT

India’s top paddlers including Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action in the season’s second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships beginning in Margao on Friday.

On the senior men’s side, the top-seeded Manav, fresh from a stellar performance at the Astana Asian Championships, will lead the charge alongside Sathiyan (PSPB) and Manush Shah (RBI).

Both Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai have decided to skip the event.

In the women’s section, Ayhika and Sutirtha, who created history by winning a women’s doubles medal and contributed to India’s bronze-medal finish in team events of the Asian Championships, will look to extend their winning streak.

With the top-ranked Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing the tournament, the stage is open for the likes of Diya Chitale to shine again.

The tournament will also feature competitions in U-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories.

-PTI

Related Topics

manav thakkar

