MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dutch cyclist Lavreysen wins record-equalling 14th world track title

The 27-year-old, a five-time Olympic champion, will have several opportunities to claim the record between now and the end of the championships in Denmark.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 07:51 IST , Ballerup, Denmark - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Gold medallists Netherlands’ Harrie Lavreysen, Roy van den Berg and Jeffrey Hoogland celebrate on the podium after winning men’s team sprint final.
Gold medallists Netherlands’ Harrie Lavreysen, Roy van den Berg and Jeffrey Hoogland celebrate on the podium after winning men’s team sprint final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallists Netherlands’ Harrie Lavreysen, Roy van den Berg and Jeffrey Hoogland celebrate on the podium after winning men’s team sprint final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen on Wednesday won his 14th world championship track title with victory in the team sprint event, equalling the all-time record of Frenchman Arnaud Tournant.

The 27-year-old, a five-time Olympic champion, will have several opportunities to claim the record between now and the end of the championships in Denmark.

On Thursday, he races in the keirin, competes in the time-trial on Friday and then the individual sprint event on Sunday.

With Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg, the Dutch team dominated Australia in Wednesday’s final while Japan beat Britain in the bronze medal match.

Lavreysen now has six team sprint titles, five individual and three keirin titles.

Tournant won nine world titles in team sprint, one in the individual event and four in the time-trial between 1997 and 2008.

Lavreysen has built an incredible track record in five years, including a hat-trick (individual and team sprint, keirin) at the Paris Olympics in August, to become the most successful Dutch athlete in the history of the Summer Games.

In the women’s event, Britain dominated the sprint, defeating the Netherlands with Australia claiming the bronze.

Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes, who arrived at the championships with 22 wins in 2024, claimed her first world title in the scratch.

Wiebes defeated Jennifer Valente of the United States with New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston taking home the bronze.

Related Topics

Harrie Lavreysen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Toss at 8:45 AM; Overcast weather in Bengaluru ahead of IND v NZ Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dutch cyclist Lavreysen wins record-equalling 14th world track title
    AFP
  3. Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev, to face Djokovic next
    AP
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Australia face tough South Africa test in semifinal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Dutch cyclist Lavreysen wins record-equalling 14th world track title
    AFP
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 16: Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 15: Ramkumar wins thriller in Shenzhen
    Team Sportstar
  5. I waited for many years for women’s HIL, but now will serve in a different role: Rani Rampal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Toss at 8:45 AM; Overcast weather in Bengaluru ahead of IND v NZ Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dutch cyclist Lavreysen wins record-equalling 14th world track title
    AFP
  3. Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev, to face Djokovic next
    AP
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Australia face tough South Africa test in semifinal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment