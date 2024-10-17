MagazineBuy Print

Sports Minister Mandaviya discusses draft sports bill with stakeholders; emphasis on governance reforms

Present at the meeting were Indian Olympic Association President P. T. Usha, representatives from National Sports Federations, and National Sports Promotion Organisations.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 18:56 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a consultation meeting with stakeholders on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
File photo: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a consultation meeting with stakeholders on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File photo: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a consultation meeting with stakeholders on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Governance reforms, athlete welfare measures, and promotion of transparency in administration came up for deliberation as Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a consultation meeting with stakeholders on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 here on Thursday.

Present at the meeting were Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P. T. Usha, representatives from National Sports Federations (NSFs), and National Sports Promotion Organisations (NSPOs).

“The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Bill is a milestone in our mission to build a robust and transparent sports governance structure in India that aligns with international standards, including the Olympic and Paralympic Charter. The active involvement of various stakeholders and public is crucial for shaping policies that reflect the aspirations of our sports community,” Mandaviya said.

“By empowering athlete-centric federations, introducing the Safe Sports Policy, and establishing an Appellate Sports Tribunal, we are building a robust framework that not only elevates our athletes but also strengthens India’s position on the global sports stage,” he added.

ALSO READ | ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024: Vivaan wins silver medal in trap, Anantjeet claims bronze in skeet

The consultation saw active participation from representatives of various NSFs, NSPOs and IOA who shared their perspectives on the proposed reforms such as relaxation in the age and tenure cap for the administrators, athlete welfare measures, and transparency in administration.

“The discussions also focused on key issues such as safeguarding athletes’ rights, streamlining the functioning of sports bodies, and enhancing India’s global sports standing,” a statement from the sports ministry said.

According to a source inside the meeting, all NSFs appreciated the government’s proposal on age and tenure relaxation in the new bill.

“The minister said it’s a proactive and good step from our side to work in close coordination with all for the good of Indian sports,” the source told PTI.

According to the proposed draft bill, the office bearers of NSFs, including the president, secretary general and treasurer can continue in their posts despite crossing the age of 70 if they have not completed their tenures.

Mandaviya assured the stakeholders that their inputs would be carefully considered in refining the draft bill. The ministry statement, however, did not share the suggestions offered by the various stakeholders.

