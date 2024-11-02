MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan on cusp of hundred; IND A leads AUS A by 120 runs

IND A vs AUS A Live Score: Catch the live scores and updates from Day 3 of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Mackay, Queensland on Saturday.

Updated : Nov 02, 2024 05:01 IST

Team Sportstar
Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal of India A run between the wickets during day two of the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena.
Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal of India A run between the wickets during day two of the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena. | Photo Credit: ALBERT PEREZ
lightbox-info

Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal of India A run between the wickets during day two of the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena. | Photo Credit: ALBERT PEREZ

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Mackay, Queensland.

  • November 02, 2024 04:38
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where to watch India A vs Australia A series?

    The broadcast and live streaming of the India A vs Australia A series will be available on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app. The matches will also be streamed on Kayo Sports.

  • November 02, 2024 04:30
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the 1st unofficial Test between IND A and AUS A. Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the game in Mackay, Queensland. 

Related Topics

India A /

Australia A /

India A vs Australia A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan on cusp of hundred; IND A leads AUS A by 120 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Defending champion Al Hilal holds Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. NAS 1-1 HIL Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo left frustrated as Al Hilal holds Al Nassr to draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead Bangladesh against Afghanistan after South Africa mauling
    AFP
  5. Wolves director Hobbs given two-match ban for misconduct after City game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan on cusp of hundred; IND A leads AUS A by 120 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: I was scared of this, says Jadeja on home series defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets
    PTI
  5. Rabada lauds batting performance after South Africa’s triumph in Bangladesh
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan on cusp of hundred; IND A leads AUS A by 120 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Defending champion Al Hilal holds Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. NAS 1-1 HIL Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo left frustrated as Al Hilal holds Al Nassr to draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead Bangladesh against Afghanistan after South Africa mauling
    AFP
  5. Wolves director Hobbs given two-match ban for misconduct after City game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment