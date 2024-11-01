Wolves director Hobbs given two-match ban for misconduct after City game

The Football Association has given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ sporting director, Matt Hobbs, a two-match ground ban and a 7,000 pounds ($9,062.90) fine on Friday citing misconduct.
The incident that led to the charge occurred after Wolves’ 2-1 loss to Manchester City on October 20, when Hobbs reportedly confronted match officials near the tunnel, objecting to the decision to allow John Stones’ injury-time header to stand.
The goal was initially disallowed due to Bernardo Silva’s offside position but ultimately awarded by referee Chris Kavanagh, leading to Wolves’ frustration.
“Hobbs acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive words towards the match official/s around the tunnel area after the final whistle. He admitted to this charge, and his sanctions were imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission,” the FA said in a statement.
This marks Hobbs’ second misconduct incident in under a year; in November last year, he was suspended for one game and fined 4,000 pounds ($5,178.80) for using inappropriate language towards a match official.
