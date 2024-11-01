Wolves director Hobbs given two-match ban for misconduct after City game

The Football Association has given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ sporting director, Matt Hobbs, a two-match ground ban and a 7,000 pounds ($9,062.90) fine on Friday citing misconduct.

The incident that led to the charge occurred after Wolves’ 2-1 loss to Manchester City on October 20, when Hobbs reportedly confronted match officials near the tunnel, objecting to the decision to allow John Stones’ injury-time header to stand.

The goal was initially disallowed due to Bernardo Silva’s offside position but ultimately awarded by referee Chris Kavanagh, leading to Wolves’ frustration.

READ | Former Trinidad and Tobago captain Dwight Yorke hired to coach national team

“Hobbs acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive words towards the match official/s around the tunnel area after the final whistle. He admitted to this charge, and his sanctions were imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission,” the FA said in a statement.

This marks Hobbs’ second misconduct incident in under a year; in November last year, he was suspended for one game and fined 4,000 pounds ($5,178.80) for using inappropriate language towards a match official.