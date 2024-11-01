MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Napoli miracle needs work more than prayers, says Conte on going for the title

Since its opening day defeat in the league, Napoli is undefeated in nine games, winning eight and conceding just two goals to open up a four-point gap at the top over defending champion Inter Milan.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 22:47 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli coach Antonio Conte.
Napoli coach Antonio Conte. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Napoli coach Antonio Conte. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli is the surprise early pacesetters in Serie A but if it is to remain on top and achieve what had seemed an unlikely Scudetto triumph then work is required more than prayers, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.

Last season Napoli finished 10th in a dismal title defence, which cost two managers their jobs. Conte’s reign began with a 3-0 loss at Hellas Verona on this campaign’s opening day, with the new coach calling his side a work in progress.

Since then, Napoli is undefeated in nine games, winning eight and conceding just two goals to open up a four-point gap at the top over defending champion Inter Milan, and Conte was asked if winning the title this season would be a miracle.

“I am a man of faith, even practically, and I know only one person who performs them,” Conte told a press conference. “I always pray, even for the team, that they are well, in addition to my family there is also a prayer for the players.

“We must work, all of us, from the cook and the kit man to create something beautiful that can give extra points in a championship.

“We cannot make any mistakes in this, we are not in a position to make mistakes. Then, football miracles have always happened, but you have to work to hope it happens, it’s not enough to pray.”

On Sunday, Napoli hosts Atalanta, which lost three of its opening five games but is now up to third place in the table after four successive wins and claimed last season’s Europa League under Gian Piero Gasperini, its coach since 2016.

“They have been in the Champions League for years, it is a team that today must be counted among the strongest, without a doubt,” Conte added.

“Credit to the club, to Gasperini, who has done an extraordinary job in all these years and I have great respect for Gian Piero. When I played at Juventus he was coach of the youth team.

“I respect him a lot, through hard work he has achieved results, you don’t win the Europa League if you are not strong.”

