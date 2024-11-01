Olympic silver medallist race walker Koki Ikeda of Japan has been provisionally banned for suspected blood doping, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.
Ikeda was second in the 20-kilometer event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and placed seventh at the Paris Olympics three months ago.
The 26-year-old walker was notified of a charge based on suspect readings in his biological passport, the AIU said. The passport can indicate markers of doping over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned drug.
The investigators gave no timetable for the disciplinary case.
Ikeda also took silver at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Latest on Sportstar
- Tokyo Olympic medallist race walker Koki Ikeda faces provisional ban for alleged blood doping
- Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST
- Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch BFC vs FCG; Preview; Head-to-head
- La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid bans nine fans following crowd trouble, racism
- Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod, Ayush Shetty through to semifinal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE