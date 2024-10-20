Asian cross country c’ships: Gulveer, Seema strike gold

India had a rich haul winning seven of the eight golds at stake in the 17th Asian cross country championships at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong, on Sunday.
India took the men’s and women’s individual 10km golds through Asian Games medallist Gulveer Singh and Seema while Vinod Singh won the under-20 men’s title (8km). India also won all the four team titles – men, women, under-20 men and women – and made a clean sweep of the medals in the men’s individual event and the top two spots in the women’s individual 10km.
Results:
Women (10km): Seema 37:20, Sanjivani Jadhav 37:20, He Wuga (China) 38:02. Team: India (Seema, Sanjivani Jadhav, Ankita (4), Sonika (14). Women (U20) 6km: Li Yuan (China) 22:59, Shilpaben Veljibhai Dihora (India) 23:04, Fang Yujia (China) 23:05. Team: India (Shilpaben Veljibhai Dihora (2), Prachi Ankush Devikar (4), Sunita Devi (6), Ekta Dey (15), China, Hong Kong China.
Men: 10km: Gulveer Singh (India) 32:43, Abhishek Pal (India) 32:49, Arun Rathod (India) 32:51. Team: India (Gulveer Singh (1), Abhishek Pal (2), Arun Rathod (3), Kartik Kumar (4), China, Hong Kong China. Men: U20: 8km: Vinod Singh (India) 26:30, Fu Qiguang (China) 26:33, Yu Shuiquing (China) 26:44. Team: India (Vinod Singh, Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale (4), Kripashankar Yadav (5), Amardeep Pal (6), China, Hong Kong China.
