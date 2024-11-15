 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USATF targets LA Coliseum for 2028 Olympic trials

Max Siegel, the leader of USA Track and Field, stated that the preference is to hold the trials at the LA Coliseum several weeks before the Olympic track meet takes place there

Published : Nov 15, 2024 09:11 IST , COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: An LA 2028 sign is seen in front of the Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
File Photo: An LA 2028 sign is seen in front of the Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: An LA 2028 sign is seen in front of the Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Photo Credit: AP

The leader of USA Track and Field cut through confusion surrounding the 2028 Olympic trials, saying the preference is to hold them in the LA Coliseum several weeks before the actual Olympic track meet takes place there.

Max Siegel told The Associated Press on Thursday that the goal is to give U.S. athletes the closest thing to a simulation of the actual Olympics, and that there is no better place to do that than holding the trials in the same stadium as the Games.

He also said plans are for the meet, which traditionally has been spread over 10 days, to be shortened in 2028. Siegel is hoping to have the issue settled by January. Olympic trials usually take place six to eight weeks before track starts at the Games.

“It is no secret that our desire is to have something in the West Coast, and preferably in LA,” Siegel said. “We’re going to do everything that we possibly can to try to have our trials” at the Coliseum.

LA chairman Casey Wasserman injected some uncertainty into the issue over the summer when he said he thought hosting the trials so close to the Olympics “adds a level of complexity to our planning that I’m not sure is best for the athletes.”

READ | IOC needs clear stance on gender, says presidential hopeful Coe

The main concern was whether the Coliseum, which also hosts University of Southern California football games and other events, would be ready for a world-level track meet in time for trials. There’s also the issue of resetting the stadium for the Olympics in the month or so after trials.

Asked on Thursday about LA’s current position, the organizing committee sent AP a statement: “We are exploring the possibility of hosting the 2028 Track and Field Trials at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.”

Holding trials at the stadium where the Olympics are taking place would fit with U.S. Olympics in the past: In 1996, they were held at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta and in 1984, they were at the Coliseum.

USATF has held every Olympic trials since 2008 at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Oregon.

Related Topics

LA 2028 /

olympics /

us olympic committee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USATF targets LA Coliseum for 2028 Olympic trials
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai 253/8 vs Services, Shami picks 4/54 during Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Samaraweera gets new 10-year Australia ban
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Frustrated Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat at Paraguay
    Reuters
  5. Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. USATF targets LA Coliseum for 2028 Olympic trials
    AP
  2. Quarter-miler Ivana Tomy set to go far after impressive Kerala School Games performance
    Stan Rayan
  3. Who is Jan Zelezny, Neeraj Chopra’s new coach?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra brings on three-time Olympic champion Zelezny as coach
    AFP
  5. Son of ex-global athletics chief Diack to face new trial
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USATF targets LA Coliseum for 2028 Olympic trials
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai 253/8 vs Services, Shami picks 4/54 during Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Samaraweera gets new 10-year Australia ban
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Frustrated Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat at Paraguay
    Reuters
  5. Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment