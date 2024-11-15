 />
Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai 253/8 vs Services, Shami picks 4/54 during Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Maharashtra in trouble against Odisha

Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Live Score: Catch the live updates and scores from Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures.

Updated : Nov 15, 2024 09:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live scores and updates from the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the fifth round fixtures in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season.

  • November 15, 2024 09:42
    Tamil Nadu 335/6 vs Railways 229

    Ajith Ram and Mohamed Ali have taken Tamil Nadu’s lead past 100 runs. 

  • November 15, 2024 09:33
    Another delayed start in Haryana vs Kerala
  • November 15, 2024 09:16
    Maharashtara 79/5, leads by 41 runs vs Odisha

    Govinda Poddar strikes twice early on day three to corner Maharashtra. The lead is just 41 runs and the visiting team is in dire need of a partnership to set up a total worth fighting for. Nawale and Kate are the new batters at crease.

  • November 15, 2024 09:09
    Krishnan Shrijith overcomes personal loss

    Krishnan Shrijith cracks hundred on First Class debut with Karnataka amid battle with personal loss

    Krishnan Shrijith dedicates his century to his late father, showcasing maturity and composure in his First-Class debut.

  • November 15, 2024 09:07
    A look back at Sachin’s Ranji farewell

    Trip down memory lane at Lahli: Sachin Tendulkar’s last domestic hurrah

    Sachin Tendulkar's final First-Class game at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli created an unforgettable frenzy.

  • November 15, 2024 09:03
    Day 3 Match Report - Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami takes four wickets as Bengal remains in control vs Madhya Pradesh on Day 2

    Resuming from 103 for one, Madhya Pradesh was all out for 167 in its first innings. Bengal put up 170 for five in its second essay to inflate its overall lead to 231 runs.

  • November 15, 2024 08:55
    Day 2 Match Report - Railways vs Tamil Nadu

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahrukh, Sidharth help Tamil Nadu inflate lead against Railways

    Three half-centurions piloted Tamil Nadu’s efforts on Thursday as the visitor ended day two at 324 for six, 95 runs in the green, against Railways in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

  • November 15, 2024 08:50
    Day 2 Match Report - Haryana vs Kerala

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Haryana’s Kamboj picks eight wickets but Baby, Azharuddeen keep Kerala afloat

    Anshul Kamboj underlined his credentials as one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the Indian domestic circuit with an eight-wicket haul for Haryana against Kerala in a Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

  • November 15, 2024 08:48
    Day 2 Match Report - UP vs Karnataka

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down UP hopes

    Debutants Krishnan Shrijith and Yashovardhan Parantap shine as Karnataka dominates Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy match.

  • November 15, 2024 08:38
    Scores

    Odisha 200 all out vs Maharashtra 162 & 78/3

    Chhattisgarh 214/4 vs Assam 289

    Baroda beat Meghalaya by an innings and 261 runs

    Jammu & Kashmir 175 & 170/7 vs Tripura 165

    Services 240 vs Mumbai 253/8

    Vidarbha 202/2 vs Gujarat 343

    Himachal Pradesh 436/9d vs Pondicherry 85 & 59/1

    Hyderabad 301 vs Andhra 168/2

    Uttarakhand 109/2 vs Rajasthan 660/7d

    UP 89 & 78/1 vs Karnataka 275

    Madhya Pradesh 167 vs Bengal 228 & 170/5

    Punjab 262/8 vs Bihar 135

    Haryana vs Kerala 285/8

    Chandigarh 78/5 vs Saurashtra 531/9d

    Delhi vs Jharkhand 356/9

    Railways 229 vs Tamil Nadu 320/6

    PLATE GROUP

    Goa beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 551 runs

    Manipur 357 vs Sikkim 190/5

    Mizoram 5/2 vs Nagaland 736/7d

  • November 15, 2024 08:33
    Live for Day 3

    A very warm welcome to everyone for the third day’s play in Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures. Goa and Baroda were the two teams who secured massive wins on the second day but we have some matches hanging in the balance going into the third day. 

    Mumbai has a slender lead over Services while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu secured a significant upper hands in their matches. Last year’s runner up Vidarbha is strongly positioned to move past Gujarat’s first innings total.

Ranji Trophy

Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
