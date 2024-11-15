Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai 253/8 vs Services, Shami picks 4/54 during Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Maharashtra in trouble against Odisha

Live for Day 3

A very warm welcome to everyone for the third day’s play in Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures. Goa and Baroda were the two teams who secured massive wins on the second day but we have some matches hanging in the balance going into the third day.

Mumbai has a slender lead over Services while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu secured a significant upper hands in their matches. Last year’s runner up Vidarbha is strongly positioned to move past Gujarat’s first innings total.