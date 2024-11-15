Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai 253/8 vs Services, Shami picks 4/54 during Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Maharashtra in trouble against Odisha

- November 15, 2024 09:42Tamil Nadu 335/6 vs Railways 229
Ajith Ram and Mohamed Ali have taken Tamil Nadu’s lead past 100 runs.
- November 15, 2024 09:33Another delayed start in Haryana vs Kerala
- November 15, 2024 09:16Maharashtara 79/5, leads by 41 runs vs Odisha
Govinda Poddar strikes twice early on day three to corner Maharashtra. The lead is just 41 runs and the visiting team is in dire need of a partnership to set up a total worth fighting for. Nawale and Kate are the new batters at crease.
- November 15, 2024 09:03Day 3 Match Report - Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
- November 15, 2024 08:55Day 2 Match Report - Railways vs Tamil Nadu
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahrukh, Sidharth help Tamil Nadu inflate lead against Railways
Three half-centurions piloted Tamil Nadu’s efforts on Thursday as the visitor ended day two at 324 for six, 95 runs in the green, against Railways in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
- November 15, 2024 08:50Day 2 Match Report - Haryana vs Kerala
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Haryana’s Kamboj picks eight wickets but Baby, Azharuddeen keep Kerala afloat
Anshul Kamboj underlined his credentials as one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the Indian domestic circuit with an eight-wicket haul for Haryana against Kerala in a Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.
- November 15, 2024 08:38Scores
Odisha 200 all out vs Maharashtra 162 & 78/3
Chhattisgarh 214/4 vs Assam 289
Baroda beat Meghalaya by an innings and 261 runs
Jammu & Kashmir 175 & 170/7 vs Tripura 165
Services 240 vs Mumbai 253/8
Vidarbha 202/2 vs Gujarat 343
Himachal Pradesh 436/9d vs Pondicherry 85 & 59/1
Hyderabad 301 vs Andhra 168/2
Uttarakhand 109/2 vs Rajasthan 660/7d
UP 89 & 78/1 vs Karnataka 275
Madhya Pradesh 167 vs Bengal 228 & 170/5
Punjab 262/8 vs Bihar 135
Haryana vs Kerala 285/8
Chandigarh 78/5 vs Saurashtra 531/9d
Delhi vs Jharkhand 356/9
Railways 229 vs Tamil Nadu 320/6
PLATE GROUP
Goa beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 551 runs
Manipur 357 vs Sikkim 190/5
Mizoram 5/2 vs Nagaland 736/7d
- November 15, 2024 08:33Live for Day 3
A very warm welcome to everyone for the third day’s play in Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures. Goa and Baroda were the two teams who secured massive wins on the second day but we have some matches hanging in the balance going into the third day.
Mumbai has a slender lead over Services while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu secured a significant upper hands in their matches. Last year’s runner up Vidarbha is strongly positioned to move past Gujarat’s first innings total.
