Former Sri Lanka cricketer Samaraweera gets new 10-year Australia ban

The 52-year-old, who played seven Tests and five ODIs in the 1990s, was appointed head coach of the Victoria state women’s team in May.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 09:08 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Dulip Samaraweera (front) assistant coach of the Melbourne Stars looks on during the Women’s Big Bash League match against the Hobart Hurricanes.
FILE PHOTO: Dulip Samaraweera (front) assistant coach of the Melbourne Stars looks on during the Women’s Big Bash League match against the Hobart Hurricanes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dulip Samaraweera (front) assistant coach of the Melbourne Stars looks on during the Women’s Big Bash League match against the Hobart Hurricanes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian cricket slapped a 10-year ban on Sri Lankan Test player Dulip Samaraweera on Friday for alleged “inappropriate behaviour” -- to run concurrently with a 20-year suspension he is already serving.

But his tenure was short-lived after alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a woman player.

But his tenure was short-lived after alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a woman player.

Cricket Australia’s Conduct Commission banned him in September from holding any position within Australian cricket for 20 years, but another claim has surfaced.

This one related to an alleged incident while Samaraweera was employed by Cricket Victoria, but during private coaching sessions outside this role.

“Cricket Australia Conduct Commission has made a determination in relation to a further allegation of inappropriate behaviour against Dulip Samaraweera,” it said.

“Samaraweera denied the allegations but chose not to participate in the investigation and subsequent Conduct Commission hearing.”

The commission, which gave no further details of the allegations, said the 10-year penalty would run concurrently with his 20-year ban.

