 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?

Here’s the streaming and telecast details of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 07:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players celebrate after winning the third T20 International cricket against South Africa.
Indian players celebrate after winning the third T20 International cricket against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indian players celebrate after winning the third T20 International cricket against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

India will look to seal the series in the fourth T20I against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The host will hope to end the four-match series in a draw.

The series is currently in favour of India, 2-1.

IND vs SA 4th T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa take place?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Friday, November 15.

Where will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be held?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

When will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa start?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India.

Where will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be streamed live in India?

Live streaming of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be on JioCinema

SQUADS
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)

Related Topics

India /

South Africa /

South Africa vs India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paraguay vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi and co. stumble 1-2 to PAR; Alderete, Sanabria score
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Argentina remains top despite loss; Brazil fourth after Venezuela draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE streaming info: Preview; Where to watch Paul v Tyson boxing match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: IND v SA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. FRA 0-0 ISR Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Israel holds France to goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: IND v SA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: No back channel diplomacy with India on tournament, says Pakistan Foreign Office
    PTI
  4. AUS vs PAK: Australia dominates Pakistan in truncated T20I series-opener
    AFP
  5. Harbhajan joins Sania Mirza, Evra, El Khatib and Nurmagomedov as ambassadors of Dubai Sports Council
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paraguay vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi and co. stumble 1-2 to PAR; Alderete, Sanabria score
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Argentina remains top despite loss; Brazil fourth after Venezuela draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE streaming info: Preview; Where to watch Paul v Tyson boxing match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: IND v SA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. FRA 0-0 ISR Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Israel holds France to goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment