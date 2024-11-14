France vs Israel LIVE score, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: FRA 0-0 ISR; Barcola misses from close range; No Mbappe in squad

- November 15, 2024 02:4267’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Another attempt from Camavinga. This time he keeps it low and Peretz does well to watch the ball and gather it.
- November 15, 2024 02:4065’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Camavinga shoots from outside the box once again and this time it goes just wide of the left post.
- November 15, 2024 02:3863’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Olise gets the ball inside the box and tries to go for a quick shot. Shlomo is there and blocks the shot to concede a corner.
- November 15, 2024 02:3761’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Kounde puts a ball into the penalty box. Peretz comes out but fails to catch the ball. It falls to Barcola who tries to pass it instead of going for goal himself. The pass is intercepted by Jaber and the chance is wasted.
- November 15, 2024 02:3359’ FRA 0-0 ISR
France gets a freekick in the final third after Jaber fouls Camavinga. However, it comes to nothing as Olise’s cross is cleared away.
- November 15, 2024 02:3358’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Hernandez tries to play a ball through for Barcola. But the pass is heavy and it goes out for a goal kick.
- November 15, 2024 02:3156’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Olise with the ball on the left side of the box. He tries to dribble his way in but Nachmias does well to stick out a leg and win the ball.
- November 15, 2024 02:3055’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Once again Camavinga takes a shot from outside the box. This time Goldberg blocks the attempt and concedes a corner.
- November 15, 2024 02:2854’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Camavinga takes a shot with his left from outside the box. Peretz does well to watch the ball and punch it away for a corner.
- November 15, 2024 02:2752’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Kolo Muani goes down in the box claiming a penalty. The referee had a good look and says no penalty.
- November 15, 2024 02:2751’ FRA 0-0 ISR
France is keeping possession just like in the first half. Zaire-Emery lifts a ball into the box for Hernandez. He passes it into the middle and the Israeli defence does well once again to clear it away from danger.
- November 15, 2024 02:24YELLOW CARD49’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Jehzkel is shown a yellow for a foul on Hernandez.
Olise whips in the freekick and Konate has a free header. However, he does not keep it on target.
- November 15, 2024 02:2348’ FRA 0-0 ISR
The Israeli players give the ball away and Olise plays Zaire-Emery into the He passes the ball into the middle but the Israel defence does well to block it away.
- November 15, 2024 02:2247’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Gloukh fins Abada on the edge of the box. He takes a shot which is easily gathered by Maignan. First short on target of the game for the visitor.
- November 15, 2024 02:2146’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Israel gives away the ball almost immediately after Abada concedes a throw in.
- November 15, 2024 02:20SECOND HALF BEGINS | FRA 0-0 ISR
Israel kicks off the second half, shooting from left to right.
- November 15, 2024 02:08CLASHES INSIDE THE STADIUM
- November 15, 2024 02:04HALFTIME45+2’ FRA 0-0 ISR | HALF TIME
Kolo Muani with a clever header inside the penalty box. Peretz does well to watch the ball and gather it easily.
And that is the last action of the half as the referee blows the whsitle for half time.
- November 15, 2024 02:0245+1’ 45’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Goldberg takes his time with a throw as Israel seems to be content with going into halftime with a draw.
- November 15, 2024 02:0145’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Two minutes of added time to play in the first half.
- November 15, 2024 02:0043’ FRA 0-0 ISR
A succession of chances for France!! Hernandez gets the ball on the left and drives to the byline. He passes it into the middle and Kolo Muani has a swipe at it before Barcola misses on the rebound attempt.
- November 15, 2024 01:5841’ FRA 0-0 ISR
France is playing entirely in Israel’s half. Olise and Kounde combine on the right but the former ends up miscuing his pass. The ball is cleared away and France starts the build up again.
- November 15, 2024 01:5639’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Five minutes plus added time to go in the first half as Olise goes down on the right side of the box. The referee says no foul.
- November 15, 2024 01:5438’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Israel wins a freekick in its own half to slow down the game.
- November 15, 2024 01:5336’ FRA 0-0 ISR
A cross comes into the box from the freekick and the ball is flicked into the path of Shlomo by Turgeman. The defender however, does not make proper contact and a glorious chance is wasted.
- November 15, 2024 01:51YELLOW CARD35’ FRA 0-0 ISR
The ball is given away to Kolo Muani near Israel’s box. He tries to get into the box but Shlomo sticks a leg out to win the ball and clear it away.
At the other end, Camavinga is shown a yellow for a foul on Jehezkel on the right side of the box.
- November 15, 2024 01:5033’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Israel tries to go on a break. Gloukh gets into the final third and tries to play a pass forward which is intercepted well by Kounde.
- November 15, 2024 01:4832’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Camavinga wrestles with Jehezkel to win the ball on the left side of the box. The Israel right back does well to hold him off and win a goal kick.
- November 15, 2024 01:4731’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Barcola gets into the box and takes a shot with his left which is blocked by Nachimas.
- November 15, 2024 01:4629 FRA 0-0 ISR
Olise plays a curling cross into the box from the right. Jehezkel does well to head the ball away from danger.
- November 15, 2024 01:4327’ FRA 0-0 ISR
France has had four attempts on goal so far while Israel has had none.
- November 15, 2024 01:4226’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Israel wins a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Turgemen is fouled by Camavinga.
- November 15, 2024 01:3923’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Israel gets a free kick after Kante fouls Abu Fani. Loud boos around in the sparsely filled stadium after the Israel midfielder goes down to the ground.
- November 15, 2024 01:3721’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Kante finds Barcola on the left side of the box. The youngster cuts back a pass which deflects off an Israeli player before coming to Kante. he takes a shot with his left and forces an excellent save from Peretz.
- November 15, 2024 01:3519’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Camavinga plays a looping ball through for Kolo Muani who made a good run. He heads the ball towards goals and forces a save from Peretz.
- November 15, 2024 01:3317’ FRA 0-0 ISR
A ball is played over the top to Olise on the right. He takes a touch but Goldberg holds him off and wins a goal kick.
- November 15, 2024 01:3216’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Solomon is under pressure in his own half from Olise and Kolo Muani. He does well to hold them off and keep possession of the ball.
- November 15, 2024 01:3114 FRA 0-0 ISR
Solomon finds Jehezkel on the right edge of the box. He tries to cut back a pass but ends up clashing with Camavinga. Freekick for France.
- November 15, 2024 01:2913’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Israel is taking its time with the set pieces to slow down the home side’s tempo.
- November 15, 2024 01:2711’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Kounde plays a ball through into the box for Zaire-Emery. He runs to the by line but Shlomo holds him off as the ball goes out for a goal kick.
- November 15, 2024 01:2610’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Israel is on the break now with Solomon on the right. He gives it to Gloukh who ends up giving the ball away.
- November 15, 2024 01:259’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Olise gets past his man on the right and drives into the box. He tries to put the ball into the middle but the cross is heavy and the chance is wasted.
- November 15, 2024 01:248’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Dembele concedes a foul near the Israel penalty area after bringing down Abu Fani.
- November 15, 2024 01:237’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Zaire-Emery gets the ball inside the box but it is cleared away before he can take a shot.
- November 15, 2024 01:236’ FRA 0-0 ISR
France is keeping the ball but despite switching wings constantly, the players are not able to break through the five-man Israel defence.
- November 15, 2024 01:214’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Camavinga is challenged by Jaber and almost loses the ball. Once again the French defence does well under pressure and wins the ball.
- November 15, 2024 01:203’ FRA 0-0 ISR
A ball is played through for Kolo Muani by Konate. He drives into the box and cuts back to Olise. His first time shot is blocked in front of goal by Nachmias.
- November 15, 2024 01:182’ FRA 0-0 ISR
Abada almost wins the ball for Israel in a good position. Upamecano does well to win the ball ahead of him.
- November 15, 2024 01:171’ FRA 0-0 ISR
France is taking a slow approach to the start of the game as the back four pass the ball between themselves.
- November 15, 2024 01:16KICK OFF!! FRA 0-0 ISR
France kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
- November 15, 2024 01:14SCENES IN FRANCE AHEAD OF THE CLASH. Photo credits: REUTERS
- November 15, 2024 01:13MATCH STARTS SOON!!
The players have made their way into the Stade de France and the national anthems of both teams are playing.
- November 15, 2024 01:10PROTESTS GOING ON IN FRANCE.
Several hundred people gathered at a square in Paris’ Saint-Denis district, outside the security perimeter, waving Palestinian flags, as well as a few Lebanese and Algerian ones, to protest against the match.
“We don’t play with genocide,” one banner read, in reference to the Gaza war.
Israel denies allegations of genocide in its more than year-long offensive against Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Around 15,000 fans were expected to attend the game at the 80,000-capacity stadium.
Waiting at the gates, some Israel fans wore both Israeli and French colours. Two wore a t-shirt with Israeli club side Maccabi Tel Aviv’s logo on the front and the words “Ni Oubli Ni Pardon” (Never Forgive Never Forget) on the back.
About 100 supporters travelled from Israel and were to be together in a corner of the stadium despite their government advising citizens to avoid cultural and sporting events abroad.
-REUTERS
- November 15, 2024 01:04LOOK AT THE SCENES IN FRANCE AHEAD OF THE CLASH | Credits: REUTERS
- November 15, 2024 00:54ISRAEL COACH SHIMON WANTS TO SEPARATE THE CONTEXT FROM FOOTBALL
- November 15, 2024 00:44HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played: 10
France: 5
Israel: 1
Draws: 4
- November 15, 2024 00:35SECURITY CONCERNS IN FOCUS FOR FRANCE VS ISRAEL
UEFA Nations League: Paris to deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel match following violence in Amsterdam
Paris police said that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for a France-Israel football match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation.
- November 15, 2024 00:24PREVIEW
France will host Israel in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Group A2 match at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday.
Paris police said Sunday that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for the match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation a week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam.
Israeli fans were assaulted last week after a football game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, according to Dutch authorities.
Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
Kylian Mbappe will not feature in the Nations League fixtures after the Real Madrid star was not included in the 23-man squad announced by Didier Deschamps.
France is second in Nations League Group A2 with nine points from four games, a point behind Italy and five ahead of Belgium. Israel is bottom of the four-team standings without a point.
-AP
- November 15, 2024 00:10FIND OUT WHY KYLIAN MBAPPE IS NOT PLAYING FOR FRANCE
- November 15, 2024 00:09ISRAEL STARTING XI
Peretz, Shlomo, Nachmias, Goldberg, Abada, Abu Fani, Jaber, Jehezkel, Gloukh, Solomon, Turgeman
- November 15, 2024 00:07FRANCE STARTING XI
Maignan (gk), Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kante, Camavinga, Zaire-Emery, Olise, Kolo Muani, Barcola
- November 15, 2024 00:03LINEUPS OUT SOON!!
- November 14, 2024 23:48PREDICTED LINEUPS
France: Maignan (gk), Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Camavinga, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Kolo Muani
Israel: Gerafi (gk), Feingold, Dasa, Nachmias, Abada, Abu Fani, Kanichowsky, Haziza, Peretz, Baribo, Solomon
- November 14, 2024 23:48LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The France vs Israel UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, November 15 at the Stade de France in Paris.
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website
