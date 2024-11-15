Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for France in the UEFA Nations League match against Israel?

France is taking on Israel in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Group A2 match at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday.

Talisman and captain Kylian Mbappe will not feature in the match after he was not included in the 23-man squad announced by head coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe, who was named France’s captain in March 2023, during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, last played for LesBlues in their Nations League match against Belgium last month, which ended in a 2-0 win for his side.

However, Deschamps has kept him out of contention for the next two matches since, against Israel and Belgium, respectively.

Deschamps did not say whether Mbappe, was injured, arguing his choice was a “one-off decision” and that the player “wanted to come” and join the team.

“I had discussions with Kylian and made my decision. It’s better this way… Mbappé wanted to come with us, it’s not because of any other problem,” the French head coach said.

France is second in Nations League Group A2 with nine points from four games, a point behind Italy and five ahead of Belgium. Israel is bottom of the four-team standings without a point.

(With inputs from Reuters)