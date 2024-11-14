PREVIEW

France will host Israel in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Group A2 match at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday.

Paris police said Sunday that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for the match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation a week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam.

Israeli fans were assaulted last week after a football game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, according to Dutch authorities.

Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

Kylian Mbappe will not feature in the Nations League fixtures after the Real Madrid star was not included in the 23-man squad announced by Didier Deschamps.

France is second in Nations League Group A2 with nine points from four games, a point behind Italy and five ahead of Belgium. Israel is bottom of the four-team standings without a point.

-AP

PREDICTED LINEUPS

France: Maignan (gk), Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Camavinga, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Kolo Muani

Israel: Gerafi (gk), Feingold, Dasa, Nachmias, Abada, Abu Fani, Kanichowsky, Haziza, Peretz, Baribo, Solomon

