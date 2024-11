India vs South Africa 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: IND v SA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

Rinku Singh’s batting slot and circumspect approach must be a cause of concern for the India team going into the deciding fourth T20I against South Africa as the side aims for another bilateral series victory on Friday.

Centuries by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma on either side of an inept batting performance have kept India’s nose ahead in the series and team would want a more collective batting effort to clinch it 3-1.

Read the full preview here

PREDICTED 11s

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla

Fantasy team picks Wicket keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram, Tilak Varma (vc) All rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen (c) Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj Team composition - IND 6:5 SA | Credits left: 10.5

SQUADS

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)