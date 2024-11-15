FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Venezuela holds Brazil to draw as Vinicius Jr fails to convert penalty

Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw at Venezuela, with Vinicius Junior missing a penalty in their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The points were shared after a superb Raphinha free-kick was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Telasco Segovia.

The result leaves the five-time World Cup winner in third place on 17 points -- the top six South American teams qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil had struggled for form early in its campaign but showed signs of its old swagger returning as it took the game to Venezuela at the Monumental Stadium.

Vinicius Junior, fresh from a hat-trick for Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, was at the heart of much of Brazil’s attacking play and almost created an early opening.

The winger broke free and was forced wide as he rounded home keeper Rafael Romo, but he pulled the ball back to Raphinha in a promising central position, only for the Barcelona forward’s shot to go well off target.

Gerson then threatened with a chest down and volley from the edge of the box, which flashed over the bar as the Selecao pushed for the opener.

Vinicius then hit the post from close range after good work from Savinho.

Romo was forced into a full stretch save to keep out a low drive from Gerson, but two minutes before the interval, Brazil finally broke through with Raphinha’s bending free-kick flying in off in the inside of the far post.

Venezuela drew level within a minute of the break -- Segovia, just seconds after being brought off the bench, blasting in from the edge of the box after a smart lay off from Jefferson Savarino.

Vinicius then had a great chance to restore Brazil’s advantage in the 62nd after he was brought down in the box by Romo, but the keeper made amends by diving low to keep out the spot kick.

The final minutes were nervy for Venezuela as it was reduced to 10 men after Alexander Gonzalez saw a red card in the 89th minute, but buoyed by strong home support, it held on to earn a precious point.

Venezuela is in seventh place with 12 points. The seventh-place team will enter an Inter-confederation playoff for a spot in the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Later on Thursday, world champion Argentina, top of the CONMEBOL standings, faces Paraguay and Ecuador hosts Bolivia.