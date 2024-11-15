 />
Paraguay vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: PAR 0 - 0 ARG; Messi leads team in tough away match

PAR vs ARG, Live Score: Catch the live scores and updates from the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Paraguay and Argentina taking place at Asuncion.

Updated : Nov 15, 2024 05:14 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia.
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Paraguay and Argentina taking place at Asuncion. 

  • November 15, 2024 05:13
    7’

    An incisive pass from Fernandez finds Tagliafico in behind the defence on the left wing, Velasquez does well to shove the left back out of the way. 

  • November 15, 2024 05:11
    5’ PAR 0 - 0 ARG

    First real incision into the final third, excellent one touch football on the left flank, starting the move. Martinez cuts on back to the penalty spot but there are no takers. 

  • November 15, 2024 05:08
    2’

    After a good start, Otamendi plays a wayward pass into Alvarez and puts the ball into touch. Paraguay looks to play a long ball forward but the flag is raised for offside. 

  • November 15, 2024 05:06
    Kick Off!

    Argentina gets us underway in Asuncion, kicking from left to right. Good early possession for the World Champion with De Paul at the centre of it. 

  • November 15, 2024 04:52
    That is some way to welcome the World Champion!

  • November 15, 2024 04:38
    Lineups out!

    Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi (C), L. Martinez, Alvarez

    Paraguay: Fernandez, Velasquez, G. Gomez, Alderete, Alonso, D. Gomez, Cubas, Bobadilla, Almiron, Sanabria, Enciso

  • November 15, 2024 04:26
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN WC QUALIFYING

    Played: 7

    Argentina wins: 3

    Draws: 3

    Paraguay wins: 1

  • November 15, 2024 04:10
    A crucial fixture for La Albiceleste!
  • November 15, 2024 03:57
    PREVIEW

    Argentina and will have one of its leading star available again as South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup resumes with the last two rounds of games this year. 

    The Defending World Cup champion will once again count on goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who was suspended for two international matches in October. 

    Argentina currently has 22 points, three more than Colombia, with Uruguay and Brazil third and fourth with 16 points each. Ecuador and Paraguay, with 13 points, complete the top six which are direct spots in the next World Cup. 

    Argentina can move even closer to a spot at the World Cup by beating Paraguay and Peru. 

    Captain Lionel Messi will be his team’s best hope for goals once again after his hat trick and two assists in the 6-0 win against Bolivia in October, with the 37-year-old the top scorer in the current South American qualifying. 

    Argentina will travel to Asuncion with an additional challenge since Paraguay has been unbeaten since coach Gustavo Alfaro, an Argentine, took over in the middle of the year. 

    - AP

  • November 15, 2024 03:50
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

  • November 15, 2024 03:43
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Paraguay and Argentina. Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the CONMEBOL qualifier match!

