Southee to retire from Tests after home series against England

New Zealand pacer and former captain Tim Southee will retire from Test cricket after the upcoming three-match home series against England, said the country’s cricket board on Friday.

However, Southee will be available for selection in case New Zealand qualifies for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final next June.

The series against England will have the first two Tests in Christchurch (November 28 to December 2) and Wellington (December 6 to 10), respectively. The final match will be played at Southee’s home ground of Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 14 to 18.

Southee, who will be 36 by the time the third Test starts in Hamilton, will also take a call on his white-ball future as the Kiwis host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs from December 28.

Southee has played 104 Tests for New Zealand and taken 385 wickets, placing him second behind Sir Richard Hadlee (431) on New Zealand’s all-time list.

The right-arm pacer, who made his Test debut against England in 2008, is the most successful New Zealand bowler across formats with 770 scalps. He is the only player in the world to take more than 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20I wickets.

In an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket, Southee said, “To play for the BLACKCAPS for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

“Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.

“I’ll always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who has supported me and my career over the years. It’s been an amazing ride and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Southee featured in four ODI World Cups, seven T20I World Cups, two Champions Trophy events, and one WTC Final (2021) for New Zealand. In that WTC Final in Southampton, he played a crucial role in the team’s eight-wicket win over India as he picked up five scalps in the match.

In the ongoing WTC cycle, New Zealand is fourth with a win percentage of 54.55. The Kiwis recently recorded their maiden series win in India, whitewashing Rohit Sharma-led side 3-0.

The WTC Final will be played at Lord’s in London from June 11.