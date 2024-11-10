 />
NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series

On a pitch where spinners were expected to thrive, Ferguson defied convention with sheer pace and precision, leaving the Sri Lankan batters helpless.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 23:35 IST , Dambulla - 2 MINS READ

AFP
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis during the second Twenty20 cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis during the second Twenty20 cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis during the second Twenty20 cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Lockie Ferguson unleashed a blistering spell of fast bowling, claiming a hat-trick to power New Zealand to a nail-biting five-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20 at Dambulla on Sunday.

The win levelled the two-match series at 1-1, as New Zealand managed to defend a modest target in thrilling fashion.

On a pitch where spinners were expected to thrive, Ferguson defied convention with sheer pace and precision, leaving the Sri Lankan batters helpless. His fiery spell silenced the packed crowd in Dambulla, who watched in dismay as the host struggled to counter his lethal deliveries.

Wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay had an exceptional outing, completing six dismissals -- a record in T20I cricket.

Having missed the series opener due to calf stiffness, Ferguson returned to the lineup with a vengeance, bowling with impeccable control.

His first breakthrough came when he had Kusal Perera caught behind, and he followed up with a searing yorker that trapped Kamindu Mendis plumb in front.

With the hat-trick ball, Ferguson faced captain Charith Asalanka, who attempted to flick but was caught by the keeper down the leg side.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh announces Test squad for two-match series against West Indies

After just two overs of destruction, Ferguson left the field with a calf injury and didn’t return, but he had already done the damage, setting up New Zealand’s triumph.

Ferguson’s reputation as a T20 specialist continues to grow.

In his previous outing at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, he bowled four consecutive maidens, capturing three wickets without conceding a single run.

His heroics in Dambulla will undoubtedly make him a coveted player in the upcoming IPL auction.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka fought a lone battle. Ranked eighth among T20 batters in the ICC rankings, he scored his 13th half-century, almost guiding Sri Lanka to victory.

With just eight runs needed off the final over, Nissanka took on Glenn Phillips, but his shot failed to clear the long-on fielder, ending his valiant 52 off 51 balls, studded with six boundaries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s bowlers had restricted New Zealand to 108 runs in 19.3 overs.

Nuwan Thushara provided a sensational start, claiming two wickets in his opening two overs, while Wanindu Hasaranga wreaked havoc in the middle order, picking up four scalps.

Matheesha Pathirana then mopped up the tail, finishing with three wickets.

However, Sri Lanka’s fielding let it down, conceding 19 extras, including 11 byes. That ultimately proved decisive.

Sri Lanka had won the first game on Saturday by four wickets.

The two teams will now shift focus to a three-match ODI series, beginning with the first game at Dambulla on Wednesday, before moving to Pallekele.

