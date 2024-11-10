 />
Bangladesh announces Test squad for two-match series against West Indies

The first Test against the West Indies gets underway on November 22 in Antigua, with the second match starting November 30 in Jamaica.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 23:27 IST , Dhaka

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the squad in a two-Test series against the West Indies, the board said Sunday.

The opener will play in Antigua at the end of this month, pitting Bangladesh at eighth in the ICC World Test Championship rankings, against the West Indies languishing at the bottom in ninth.

Bangladesh’s Test performance was lacklustre against South Africa, who in October thrashed it by an innings and 273 runs inside three days in the second Test at Chattogram, sweeping the series 2-0.

But Najmul and his team have levelled the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, with the series finale on Monday.

The first Test against the West Indies gets underway on November 22 in Antigua, with the second match starting November 30 in Jamaica.

Bangladesh will then play a three-match ODI series, followed by three T20Is, with the finale set for December 19.

Bangladesh Test squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wkt), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad

Bangladesh /

West Indies /

Najmul Hossain Shanto

