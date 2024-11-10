 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Varun Chakaravarthy’s 5/17 in vain as India loses to SA by three wickets in 2nd T20I

Varun’s stunning performance helped India reduce SA to 66 for 6 while chasing 125 but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India’s 11-match winning streak.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 23:38 IST , Gqeberha - 1 MIN READ

PTI
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs celebrates after hitting the winning runs.
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs celebrates after hitting the winning runs. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs celebrates after hitting the winning runs. | Photo Credit: AP

Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy’s career-best 5 for 17 went in vain as India suffered a three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I at the St. George’s Oval on Sunday.

The 33-year-old’s stunning performance helped India reduce SA to 66 for 6 while chasing 125 but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India’s 11-match winning streak.

CHECK OUT | IND vs SA, 2nd T20I HIGHLIGHTS

Earlier, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six after being put in to bat. They lost three quick wickets, falling to 15/3 within four overs.

Axar Patel (27) steadied the innings, partnering with Tilak Varma (20) and Hardik Pandya (39). Despite the top-order failure, Pandya’s late flourish ensured India set a more competitive total.

Brief Score: India: 124 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Axar Patel 27; Andile Simelane 1/20, Aiden Markram 1/4, Nqabayomzi Peter 1/20).

South Africa: 128 for 7 in 19 overs (Tristan Stubbs 47 not out, Gerald Coetzee 19 not out; Varun Chakaravarthy 5/17).

Related Topics

Varun Chakravarthy /

Tristan Stubbs /

Gerald Coetzee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series
    AFP
  2. Varun Chakaravarthy’s 5/17 in vain as India loses to SA by three wickets in 2nd T20I
    PTI
  3. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I HIGHLIGHTS: Varun fifer in vain as Stubbs, Coetzee help South Africa win by three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh announces Test squad for two-match series against West Indies
    AFP
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I highlights: Sri Lanka 103 all out, New Zealand wins by five runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Varun Chakaravarthy’s 5/17 in vain as India loses to SA by three wickets in 2nd T20I
    PTI
  2. Bangladesh announces Test squad for two-match series against West Indies
    AFP
  3. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  4. PCB confirms mail from ICC on India’s unwillingness to tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2024
    PTI
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I highlights: Sri Lanka 103 all out, New Zealand wins by five runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series
    AFP
  2. Varun Chakaravarthy’s 5/17 in vain as India loses to SA by three wickets in 2nd T20I
    PTI
  3. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I HIGHLIGHTS: Varun fifer in vain as Stubbs, Coetzee help South Africa win by three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh announces Test squad for two-match series against West Indies
    AFP
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I highlights: Sri Lanka 103 all out, New Zealand wins by five runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment