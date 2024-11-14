 />
Paraguay vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch PAR v ARG; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI

PAR vs ARG: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Paraguay and Argentina to be played at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion. 

Published : Nov 14, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Paraguay.
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Argentina and will have one of its leading star available again as South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup resumes with the last two rounds of games this year.

The Defending World Cup champion will once again count on goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who was suspended for two international matches in October.

Argentina currently has 22 points, three more than Colombia, with Uruguay and Brazil third and fourth with 16 points each. Ecuador and Paraguay, with 13 points, complete the top six which are direct spots in the next World Cup.

Argentina can move even closer to a spot at the World Cup by beating Paraguay and Peru.

Captain Lionel Messi will be his team’s best hope for goals once again after his hat trick and two assists in the 6-0 win against Bolivia in October, with the 37-year-old the top scorer in the current South American qualifying.

Argentina will travel to Asuncion with an additional challenge since Paraguay has been unbeaten since coach Gustavo Alfaro, an Argentine, took over in the middle of the year. 

- AP

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN WC QUALIFYING

Played: 7

Argentina wins: 3

Draws: 3

Paraguay wins: 1

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina: Martinez(GK); Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso; Lautaro Martinez, Alvarez, Messi.

Paraguay: Fernandez(GK); Caceres, Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Gomez, Cubas, Sosa, Almiron, Enciso; Sanabria

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
The Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 5:00 AM IST on October 16, Wednesday at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion. 
Where to watch the Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
You can also follow  Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

